Improved stroke strategy welcomed but campaigners urge 24/7 thrombectomy service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Improved stroke strategy welcomed but campaigners urge 24/7 thrombectomy service

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has published its improved stroke strategy (PA)
The Scottish Government has published its improved stroke strategy (PA)

Campaigners have welcomed an improved stroke strategy but warn of risks in failing to establish a 24-hour thrombectomy service.

The Scottish Government’s updated stroke strategy places emphasis on preventative measures for strokes while increasing rehabilitation for patients.

Under the plans, every stroke patient will be offered a six-month review of further support they may require, while it recognises the importance of psychological and emotional support for survivors.

But Scotland’s Stroke Association and Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) urged the Scottish Government to commit to a national thrombectomy service which runs “around the clock” to treat patients.

The procedure physically removes a blood clot in the brain which has caused a severe stroke and is suitable for around 10% of patients.

Charities have said the treatment makes survivors more likely to return to walking, talking and work.

A thrombectomy service model is currently being developed in Scotland, with three hospitals – Ninewells in Dundee, Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary and Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital – currently acting as hubs for the treatment.

While 188 thrombectomies have been performed in Scotland since November 2020, the model is not “fully operational”, according to the Scottish Government, meaning it is only available for patients who present to hub hospitals “within certain time windows”.

In the improved strategy, ministers have said they are committed to expanding the service.

John Watson, associate director of Scotland’s Stroke Association, welcomed the “ambitious” plans, but said: “We need a national thrombectomy service to be set up as soon as possible. We need it to run around the clock, to ensure all those suitable patients can receive it.”

He welcomed the announcement of a “detailed plan” for the further development of a national service, but said it must “outline how a national 24/7 service will be delivered, and when”.

He added: “Patients who could benefit from the procedure continue to miss out on the opportunity to live a life free from disability.”

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of CHSS, said about 800 patients could benefit from the service annually if it was available 24/7.

She said: “For people to benefit from greater support after stroke, they also need equitable access to quality hyper acute care.

“We are concerned that the plan falls short of the commitment to a national service made by the previous Cabinet secretary. It’s unacceptable that someone who has a stroke outside of 9-5 working hours loses out on the chance to access this life-changing treatment.”

Unveiling the improved plan, public health minister Jenny Minto hailed “significant progress” in stroke care since the previous strategy was published in 2014.

She said: “However, stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability in Scotland, and we are committed to doing more to improve outcomes for those who have suffered a stroke.

“I am clear that stroke must remain a priority for Scottish Government and NHS Scotland. Delivering this plan will be crucial to that continued prioritisation.”

More from The Courier

Tony Gallacher impressed Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
Tony Gallacher backed to step out of St Johnstone shadows as Remi Matthews name-checks…
Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action
CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland - including clash with Celtic legend's EFL outfit
The Scottish Government has published its improved stroke strategy (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest