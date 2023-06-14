Improved stroke strategy welcomed but campaigners urge 24/7 thrombectomy service

Campaigners have welcomed an improved stroke strategy but warn of risks in failing to establish a 24-hour thrombectomy service.

The Scottish Government’s updated stroke strategy places emphasis on preventative measures for strokes while increasing rehabilitation for patients.

Under the plans, every stroke patient will be offered a six-month review of further support they may require, while it recognises the importance of psychological and emotional support for survivors.

But Scotland’s Stroke Association and Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) urged the Scottish Government to commit to a national thrombectomy service which runs “around the clock” to treat patients.

The procedure physically removes a blood clot in the brain which has caused a severe stroke and is suitable for around 10% of patients.

Charities have said the treatment makes survivors more likely to return to walking, talking and work.

A thrombectomy service model is currently being developed in Scotland, with three hospitals – Ninewells in Dundee, Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary and Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital – currently acting as hubs for the treatment.

While 188 thrombectomies have been performed in Scotland since November 2020, the model is not “fully operational”, according to the Scottish Government, meaning it is only available for patients who present to hub hospitals “within certain time windows”.

In the improved strategy, ministers have said they are committed to expanding the service.

John Watson, associate director of Scotland’s Stroke Association, welcomed the “ambitious” plans, but said: “We need a national thrombectomy service to be set up as soon as possible. We need it to run around the clock, to ensure all those suitable patients can receive it.”

He welcomed the announcement of a “detailed plan” for the further development of a national service, but said it must “outline how a national 24/7 service will be delivered, and when”.

He added: “Patients who could benefit from the procedure continue to miss out on the opportunity to live a life free from disability.”

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of CHSS, said about 800 patients could benefit from the service annually if it was available 24/7.

She said: “For people to benefit from greater support after stroke, they also need equitable access to quality hyper acute care.

“We are concerned that the plan falls short of the commitment to a national service made by the previous Cabinet secretary. It’s unacceptable that someone who has a stroke outside of 9-5 working hours loses out on the chance to access this life-changing treatment.”

Unveiling the improved plan, public health minister Jenny Minto hailed “significant progress” in stroke care since the previous strategy was published in 2014.

She said: “However, stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability in Scotland, and we are committed to doing more to improve outcomes for those who have suffered a stroke.

“I am clear that stroke must remain a priority for Scottish Government and NHS Scotland. Delivering this plan will be crucial to that continued prioritisation.”