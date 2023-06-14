Green MSP to lodge abortion buffer zone Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green MSP to lodge abortion buffer zone Bill

By Press Association
Green MSP Gillian Mackay will lodge the legislation on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
An MSP is due to lodge a long-awaited Bill designed to end protests outside abortion clinics.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay will introduce the legislation on Thursday, with the first vote expected in October.

The Bill has wide cross-party support, including from the Scottish Government, making its passage a near-certainty.

If passed, the legislation will mean protests outside abortion clinics will have to take place a certain distance away from the facilities, after public outcry in recent years.

Opponents of the Bill have questioned its impact on free speech.

Ms Mackay said: “Bringing in safe access zones for patients and staff around abortion clinics across Scotland is within touching distance.

“We can end the abuse and intimidation they have endured for too long and send a powerful message to the world about the right to choose.

“The overwhelming support I have received from party colleagues, first ministers past and present, and that of fellow MSPs has been truly humbling and an inspirational counterweight to some of the unnecessary abuse I, my team and supporters have received.

“At long last we will be in a position to end the kind of disgraceful scenes we have witnessed outside healthcare facilities once and for all.”

Ms Mackay praised campaigners, including Back Off Scotland, for their work pushing for a new law to be introduced, adding: “This has been a long time coming and I do not doubt there may be further hurdles to face.

“But we are on the right side of history and I am determined to see safe buffer zones become an everyday reality across Scotland as quickly and effectively as possible.

“The right to safe, appropriate and, above all, dignified women’s healthcare should be viewed as a human right and this proposal is a vital step on that continuing journey.”

The main group holding such protests is Texas-based 40 Days for Life, whose co-founder and chief executive Shawn Carney told the BBC earlier this month he was concerned about the impact of the Bill on freedom of speech.

“It’s not our responsibility of how someone else feels, nor is it the responsibility of any government or any business to control the feelings of another,” he said.

Mr Carney also did not rule out legal action if the Bill passed.

