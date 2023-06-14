Bank of England to review how it forecasts inflation after pressure from MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Bank of England to review how it forecasts inflation after pressure from MPs

By Press Association
The Bank of England will review its inflation forecasting methods (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Bank of England will review its inflation forecasting methods (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Bank of England has agreed to review the way that it forecasts inflation after pressure from MPs.

In a letter to the House of Commons’ Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday, David Roberts, who leads the Bank’s oversight board, said he was discussing how to review forecasts with Governor Andrew Bailey.

“The court discussed the importance of learning from recent experience at our May … meeting and decided to commission a broad review into the Bank’s forecasting and related processes during times of significant uncertainty.

“We agreed the review would be led externally, supported by the Independent Evaluation Office.

“The Governor and I are currently working through how best to commission the review, including in due course the terms of reference and associated resourcing.”

It comes after serious criticism of the Bank’s forecasts over the last year. Inflation has proved difficult to forecast at a time of huge uncertainty, meaning several Bank predictions have turned out to be wrong.

Last month, Bank chief economist Huw Pill told MPs on the committee that he and his colleagues were trying to figure out where they went wrong.

“We recognise that our forecasts of inflation have been too low and we are trying to understand why we have made those errors, interpret those errors in terms of the behaviour and then make an assessment as to whether that behaviour will continue into the future,” he said.

His comments came days after the Bank had to revise its forecast for inflation in 2024.

It previously expected Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation would drop to 1% by the middle of next year, but in May was forced to change that to 3.4%.

The Treasury Committee on Tuesday requested that the Bank set up a review into these practices.

