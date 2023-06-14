Government ‘showing lack of compassion in language about migrants’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government ‘showing lack of compassion in language about migrants’

By Press Association
Ministers have been urged to tone down their harsh rhetoric about migrants crossing the channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ministers have been urged to tone down their harsh rhetoric about migrants crossing the channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government is showing a “lack of compassion” in its harsh language about migrants, a Tory ex-minister has said.

Lord Kamall, a Conservative former health minister who served in Boris Johnson’s government, urged ministers to tone down their harsh rhetoric about migrants crossing the channel.

As the House of Lords continued scrutiny of the Illegal Migration Bill, Lord Kamall said: “I am very concerned about the language that we are using. I am very concerned about the lack of compassion that we are demonstrating.

“I do not think it is right that we call people who are either fleeing persecution and torture, or even actually coming to this country as an economic migrant – there is nothing wrong with wanting to be an economic migrant.

“My parents were economic migrants, they came here to seek a better life.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously faced criticism for describing migrants making the unauthorised journey across the English Channel as an “invasion”.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has, meanwhile, been challenged for claiming migrants travelling through safe countries in an onward journey to the UK are “asylum shoppers”, something which international agreements do not prevent them doing.

Robert Jenrick
Robert Jenrick called some migrants ‘asylum shoppers’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Lord Kamall said he had “huge sympathy” with an amendment from Lib Dem peer Baroness Hamwee which called on the Government to conduct a review into the efficiency of the immigration processing system, aimed at reducing the backlog.

Lord Kamall told peers: “Could we please have some accountability and some monitoring of why it takes so long?”

The Tory peer added: “Then people can understand how the process works, but also there might well be more sympathy when people are denied the ability to stay because they haven’t met the criteria.”

Responding to the calls for a review, Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom said: “I recognise that we should always be striving for the maximum efficiency and indeed effectiveness in everything we do, and in that regard I agree with Lord Kamall.

“But making decisions quickly and accurately is obviously in the best interest of the individuals involved … as well as representing value for money for the taxpayer, and where there is misuse of the UK’s generous immigration system, ensuring it is dealt with effectively.”

Lady Hamwee withdrew her amendment to the Bill but peers will continue to scrutinise it further.

More from The Courier

Tony Gallacher impressed Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
Tony Gallacher backed to step out of St Johnstone shadows as Remi Matthews name-checks…
Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action
CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland - including clash with Celtic legend's EFL outfit
Ministers have been urged to tone down their harsh rhetoric about migrants crossing the channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest