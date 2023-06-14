Give kinship carers paid leave on par with adoptive parents, charity urges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Give kinship carers paid leave on par with adoptive parents, charity urges

By Press Association
A charity said relatives or friends who look after children in what is known as kinship care should get paid leave (PA)
Relatives who step up to look after a child in what is known as kinship care should be given paid leave instead of feeling forced to cut their hours or quit their jobs due to a lack of support, a charity has said.

There are more than 162,000 children in England and Wales being raised by either a friend or family member other than their parents, the Kinship organisation said.

In its small survey of kinship carers, it found the majority are either forced out of the workplace or they have to reduce their hours when they take on the care of a child, “plunging kinship families into poverty and leading to significant additional costs to the state”.

The charity is calling on the Government to commit to statutory paid leave for kinship carers on a par with adoptive parents, and for employers to deliver “kinship-friendly” employment policies such as flexible hours.

Its survey of 509 kinship carers in England and Wales found 41% felt forced out of the workforce, 45% felt forced to reduce their hours, and more than two-thirds (68%) said their employers did not offer any support such as paid leave or flexible working hours.

More than a quarter (28%) of the kinship carers asked ended up having to claim benefits when they took on the care of a child, while more than a third (34%) experienced a drop in their income of more than 50% after becoming a kinship carer.

As well as a right to paid kinship care leave, it called on the Government to introduce a mandatory financial allowance for kinship carers and local authorities to provide better employment advice and support to kinship families.

The charity’s chief executive, Lucy Peake, said a legal requirement for all kinship carers to have the same access to paid leave and other workplace entitlements as parents and adopters “would alleviate some of the extreme financial hardship kinship families are facing”.

She added: “We are also encouraging employers to consider the needs of kinship carers alongside others who have parental responsibilities in their family friendly policies.

“We are developing a ‘Kinship Friendly Employers’ initiative to encourage and support organisations across England and Wales to start making these changes, and I’m delighted at the positive response we’ve already had from a number of pioneering employers.”

The Government said it is working to explore possible additional workplace entitlements for kinship carers with a Special Guardianship Order or Child Arrangement Order.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Kinship carers provide crucial support to some of our most vulnerable children. Our new children’s social care strategy sets out how we will provide them with more support, including through a £9 million training and support programme and creating peer support groups through the Mockingbird programme.

“We’re also providing £47 million to help more children stay in loving homes, including with extended family members, and exploring options for additional workplace entitlements for some kinship carers.

“At the end of this year we will publish a national kinship care strategy, the first time Government has ever published a plan for improving kinship care.”

