University staff read applicants’ personal statements for two minutes – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

University staff read applicants’ personal statements for two minutes – study

By Press Association
A study has found that university application personal statements are only read for two minutes on average (Chris Radburn/PA)
A study has found that university application personal statements are only read for two minutes on average (Chris Radburn/PA)

University applicants’ personal statements are read for just two minutes on average, a report has suggested.

The majority of higher education admissions professionals said decisions about which applicants should be offered a university or college place are primarily made on the basis of grades, a survey found.

Nearly two in five (39%) said the personal statements written by university applicants were read for just one minute or less, according to the report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank.

It comes as Ucas plans to reframe the personal statement into a series of questions covering six themes.

The themes are motivation for the course, preparedness for course, preparation through other experiences, extenuating circumstances, preparedness for study and preferred learning styles.

Currently, applicants have to write a personal statement – which can be a maximum of 4,000 characters – setting out their skills and experiences, and why they would like to study at a university or a college.

In November last year, Hepi argued the current long-form, free-response nature of the personal statement creates unnecessary pressure for applicants, hinders transparency and exacerbates inequalities.

The survey, of 113 higher education admissions professionals from more than 30 higher education providers, found 51% said the Ucas personal statement impacts significantly on admissions decisions.

The Ucas personal statement is more likely to be considered important for admissions decisions in vocational or highly selective courses, the report suggested.

It said Ucas should remove the ‘preparedness for study’ and ‘preferred learning styles’ themes from its proposed reforms to the personal statement as admissions officers are unlikely to consider these areas.

Tom Fryer, the report’s lead author, said: “The fact that four in 10 Ucas personal statements are read for one minute or less underlines the importance of reform in this area.

“The Ucas personal statement is a stressful, ambiguous and lengthy process for many applicants, and this simply cannot be justified if the majority of statements are skimmed quickly by admissions staff.”

Steven Jones, co-author of the report, said: “We have long known that the Ucas personal statement provides an opportunity for some applicants to gain an advantage over their less privileged peers.

“While Ucas’s reform is welcome, this survey highlights that the proposals should focus on a limited number of short-response questions, to avoid imposing an unnecessary burden on applicants.”

Nick Hillman, director of Hepi, said: “This report shows personal statements are sometimes not read at all and, when they are, they are typically digested very quickly. Moreover, they are used more for some courses than others.

“Shining a spotlight on the use of personal statements was always going to be useful to applicants and those who advise them, but doing it now helps inform the important reforms that Ucas are currently planning.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said personal statements in their current form are “flawed” as they favour advantaged students.

He said: “Breaking down the personal statement into specific questions, as Ucas has committed to doing, feels like a step in the right direction. Careful consideration must be given to the number and type of questions to ensure they are fair to all students.

“It’s also important that these questions are of more use and interest to admissions tutors than current personal statements, which this survey suggests are often barely read.”

Clare Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, said: “The personal statement is an important component of the application process; students tell us it helps their decision-making while admissions teams say it supports comparability for them when making offers.

“Our reform work will ensure personal statements add more value, retaining the space for students to advocate for their achievements in their own words while helping universities and colleges to differentiate between applications amid growing demand for places, with up to one million applicants forecast by the end of the decade.

“We continue to consult extensively with all stakeholders to help us refine the theme for the new personal statement questions and we will announce our proposals later this year.”

More from The Courier

A9 roadworks at Luncarty.
A9 Luncarty roadworks: Contraflow set to end early after major delays for drivers
The Snug Bar in Dundee has been ordered to pay Sky £10,000 for copyright infringement.
Dundee pub ordered to pay Sky £10,000 after illegal broadcast ruling
Cody Craig.
Football ban for violent fan who tried to take fireworks into McDiarmid Park
Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic