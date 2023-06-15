‘Wait to reform cohabiting couples law could see millions lack basic protection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wait to reform cohabiting couples law could see millions lack basic protection’

By Press Association
The Women and Equalities Committee has urged the Government to reconsider its position on delaying cohabitation law reform (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Women and Equalities Committee has urged the Government to reconsider its position on delaying cohabitation law reform (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Basic legal protections for cohabiting partners and their children could be delayed by years if the Government sticks to its “untenable” position to wait until other laws in that area are dealt with, MPs have warned.

The Women and Equalities Committee said it sees “no reason why” reform of cohabitation law cannot progress while work is under way to review the law on divorce and marriage.

In August the committee suggested that “urgent” reforms are needed to current laws which leave cohabiting couples receiving “inferior protections” despite a shift in social norms.

Women and Equalities Committee chair Caroline Nokes said basic legal protections are needed for millions of people who could face financial hardship if their relationship breaks down (Victoria Jones/PA)
Women and Equalities Committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes said basic legal protections are needed for millions of people who could face financial hardship if their relationship breaks down (Victoria Jones/PA)

Cohabitation is the fastest growing family type in the UK, with more than 3.6 million partners cohabiting.

The committee called for law reform to better protect cohabiting couples and their children from financial hardship in the event of separation, urging a commitment to publish draft legislation for pre-legislative scrutiny in the 2023–24 session of Parliament.

But in its response in November, the Government rejected the recommendation, saying that “existing work under way on the law of marriage and divorce, which are directly relevant to issues concerning cohabitants, must conclude before considering any change to the law in respect of the rights of cohabitants on relationship breakdown”.

In a letter to family justice minister Lord Bellamy on June 14, committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes urged the Government to reconsider its position.

She said: “We see no reason why reviewing divorce and weddings law should prevent the Government from pursuing a separate, bespoke regime for cohabitants now.

“We ask the Government to reconsider its response and to provide basic legal protections for millions of people, many of whom face financial hardship if their relationship breaks down or their partner passes away.”

The committee has also asked for an update on what the Government is doing to raise awareness of the common law marriage myth – which it described as a belief that people who cohabit have equal rights to those who are married after a certain amount of time living together.

In a separate letter to pensions minister Laura Trott, the committee also asked about progress on clearer guidelines for how pension schemes should treat surviving cohabiting partners – a committee recommendation which the Government accepted in principle.

Commenting on their latest call to Government, Ms Nokes said: “Cohabitating partners are the fastest-growing family type. The Government’s position that cohabitation law reform must wait until work on divorce and weddings law had finished is untenable and means basic legal protections for cohabiting partners and their children could be many years away.

“We urge the Government to reconsider.”

