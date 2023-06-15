David Cameron and Jeremy Hunt to give evidence to Covid inquiry

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and former prime minister David Cameron are among those who will give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry next week.

England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are also on the witness list for the week beginning June 19, alongside former chancellor George Osborne.

Module 1 of the inquiry is currently looking at the UK’s preparations for a pandemic, including whether officials were too focused on the idea that the next pandemic would be flu.

The inquiry, which is being chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, will hear Module 1 evidence for six weeks until July 20.

Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance are also on the witness list (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Further witnesses next week include former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies, former minister for Government policy Sir Oliver Letwin and current deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden.

Sir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary of the Department of Health and Social Care, will also give evidence.

A solicitor representing campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK at the inquiry said they have “grave concerns” around how limited the time might be to question “slick politicians” who could “escape accountability”.

Elkan Abrahamson, head of major inquests and inquiries at Broudie Jackson Canter, said: “While we understand the need to progress the inquiry swiftly, the length of time given to crucial testimony from senior government ministers is alarming.

“Politicians are well equipped to fend off critical questions and it takes time to pierce their armour. We have grave concerns that the time limits will allow the slick politicians to escape accountability for their actions which had such tragic consequences.”

Meanwhile, on the third day of the long-awaited inquiry, David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) added to calls for the UK to rejoin the European Union’s £88.6 billion Horizon science research programme.

Horizon Europe is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutes and technology companies.

The Government negotiated membership of the programme in the Brexit withdrawal agreement but the EU went back on the deal after disputes emerged over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a report submitted to the inquiry, Prof Heymann, who was an expert adviser for the World Health Organisation (WHO) during the Sars epidemic in 2003, recommended that funding for Covid-19 research should continue so questions can be answered about the UK’s pandemic strategy, as well as about the long-term outcomes of the disease.

He said that by joining the Horizon research programme, in which the UK had been a leader, additional funding would also become available to supplement this research.

He said: “The UK, in fact, has contributed much information to (scientific) literature because of their excellent research capacity.”