Poor diet since pandemic causing serious oral health issues, dentists say

Poor diet and dental habits picked up since the pandemic have led to patients presenting with more serious teeth issues, some dentists have reported.

Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee carried out a survey of 225 dentists working with NHS patients.

Written responses highlighted increased anxiety among patients, as well as more aggression and an expectation that work would be done on an emergency basis.

A report for the committee said: “Some responses also highlighted a change in population health and habits from the pandemic leading to patients presenting with advanced dental health issues.”

In addition to changes in diet, personal lifestyle and routines, increased vaping among young adults was blamed for gum disease and burns requiring care.

Some 63% of those surveyed said they are not seeing the same number of NHS patients as pre-pandemic, with staffing and backlog issues frequently blamed.

Dentists highlighted that some patients are presenting with more serious issues (PA)

Most of those surveyed reported having problems with filling dental jobs in their practices.

One respondent noted they had been advertising for more than a year, adding: “In the last six months I’ve had one candidate apply.”

Professor David Conway, a consultant in dental public health at Glasgow University, was part of a panel giving evidence to the committee on Thursday.

MSP Brian Whittle said there appears to be a “perfect storm” in dentistry, with patients requiring longer treatments, while it is proving difficult for them to find appointments, even in private dentistry.

Prof Conway said: “I think the workforce we have is part of this challenge.

“The drop doesn’t look like a lot in the scheme of things but it’s a big drop that we’ve had directly due to Covid.

“The dental schools had a year where they didn’t output a cohort of dental students.”