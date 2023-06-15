Boris Johnson lashes out at Privileges Committee’s ‘deranged’ findings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson lashes out at Privileges Committee’s ‘deranged’ findings

By Press Association
Boris Johnson has accused the Privileges Committee of making ‘Mystic Meg’ claims and reaching a ‘deranged conclusion’ in a blistering response to its report (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson has accused the Privileges Committee of making “Mystic Meg” claims and reaching a “deranged conclusion”, in a blistering response to its report.

The former prime minister released a 1,678-word statement lashing out at the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage.

It came after they found he committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading the Commons with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation of the committee.

Boris Johnson accused Privileges Committee chairwoman Harriet Harman of holding ‘prejudicial views’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

But Mr Johnson, who previously branded it a “kangaroo court”, continued his attacks on the panel and its findings, which he described as “a load of complete tripe”.

He repeatedly targeted committee chairwoman Harriet Harman, accusing her of holding “prejudicial views”, as well as the panel’s most senior Conservative member, Sir Bernard Jenkin.

One of the committee’s arguments was “so threadbare” that it belonged “in one of Bernard Jenkin’s nudist colonies”, Mr Johnson wrote in typically colourful language.

The ex-premier called the committee “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

On its conclusion that he deliberately misled the House, Mr Johnson said: “This is rubbish. It is a lie.”

He went through the committee’s findings one by one, repeating his lines of defence, including that he believed farewell events held during lockdown restrictions “were reasonably necessary for work purposes”.

“For the committee now to say that all such events – ‘thank yous’ and birthdays – were intrinsically illegal is ludicrous,” he wrote.

He also once again tore into Sir Bernard, who he has already urged to resign following a report that the MP went to a drinks party in Parliament while Covid restrictions were in place in 2020.

“The hypocrisy is rank. Like Harriet Harman, he should have recused himself from the inquiry, since he is plainly conflicted.”

The Metropolitan Police said it had received a “third-party report following media reporting” about the alleged breach involving Sir Bernard and “the information is being assessed”.

But the force said “there is no investigation and officers have not been in contact with the Speaker’s Office about this matter”.

Downing Street partygate
Sir Bernard Jenkin was accused of ‘rank hypocrisy’ by Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Johnson took particular offence at the panel’s findings about his knowledge of a Christmas cheese and wine gathering in December 2020.

“Perhaps the craziest assertion of all is the committee’s Mystic Meg claim that I saw the December 18 event with my own eyes,” he said.

“How on earth do these clairvoyants know exactly what was going on at 21.58?”

“How do they know what I saw? What retinal impressions have they somehow discovered, that are completely unavailable to me?

“It is a measure of the committee’s desperation that they are trying incompetently and absurdly to tie me to an illicit event – with an argument so threadbare that it belongs in one of Bernard Jenkin’s nudist colonies.”

