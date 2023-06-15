Criminal sanctions for TV licence non-payment increasingly unfair – minister

Criminal sanctions for non-payment of the television licence fee are “increasingly disproportionate and unfair”, according to the Culture Secretary.

Lucy Frazer expressed concerns over the current system when pressed by Conservative MPs to decriminalise non-payment and switch to a civil enforcement system.

She added the review of the BBC funding model will consider whether a mandatory licence fee with criminal penalties is “still appropriate”.

People found guilty of using television receiving equipment without a licence can be prosecuted and fined up to £1,000.

Lucy Frazer has said criminal sanctions over TV licence non-payment are ‘disproportionate’ (James Manning/PA)

A prison sentence cannot follow for a TV licensing conviction although the court may decide to impose one on someone who deliberately refuses to pay court fines.

Conservative MP Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock) said it seems “completely unreasonable” that 18% of all female prosecutions in 2021 were due to non-possession of a TV licence.

He asked Ms Frazer to meet with him and a constituent to discuss the issue and to receive a 250,000-signature petition asking for decriminalisation.

Ms Frazer, speaking at culture, media and sport questions, replied in the House of Commons: “Like the honourable member, I am concerned that the criminal sanction for TV licence evasion is increasingly disproportionate and unfair in a modern service broadcasting system.

“Our review of the BBC funding model will consider whether a mandatory licence fee with criminal penalties is still appropriate.”

Ms Frazer added: “The BBC has recently published its findings of a gender disparity review and set out a 10-point plan of action that we will be monitoring.”

Conservative MP Philip Davies (Shipley) asked: “Does the Secretary of State believe that people should be forced by the criminal law to buy a Sky TV package even if they don’t want one?

“And if not, why should they forced to buy a BBC licence fee if they don’t want one?

“Does she not agree that both are equally absurd?”

Ms Frazer replied: “He will know that the department is considering all possible future funding options to ensure the BBC’s long-term sustainability because the digital world is indeed changing.”

In 2021, the Government decided it would not proceed with plans to decriminalise non-payment of the TV licence but instead keep the issue under “active consideration”.

The BBC previously warned that decriminalising licence fee evasion and switching to a civil system would cost it more than £1 billion and lead to significant cuts to programmes and services.

The corporation, last month, announced increased support for people in “real financial difficulty” to pay for the TV licence fee.

The support plan aims to reduce the number of women who are prosecuted for licence fee evasion following the BBC’s gender disparity review which was set up to find out why 75% of those prosecuted are women.

The review, which was was overseen by independent adviser Baroness Lola Young, found the disparity is largely caused by societal factors and there is no evidence that TV licensing deliberately discriminates against any group.

Elsewhere at question-time, concerns were raised over cuts to regional BBC radio programming.

Conservative former minister Andrew Selous said: “Would the minister be kind enough to ask the BBC to actually consult local people about what they think about the BBC’s proposed changes to radio services?”

He said the radio service in his South West Bedfordshire constituency is a “very popular programme” and “all my constituents say they want it to carry on as before”.

Culture minister Sir John Whittingdale noted MPs have previously had a debate on the issue, adding: “The BBC does do a lot of consultation. But I agree, I think it’s very important that local people should be able to make their views known on this proposal.”

For Labour, shadow minister Stephanie Peacock said “the BBC did not offer the communities affected any form of public consultation”, and added: “Losing radio as we know would inevitably weaken the BBC’s ability to fulfil its purposes and it is not too late for them to think again.”

The BBC’s changes to local radio content require the 39 stations to share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.

The broadcaster argued its changes sought to “modernise” services across the country, including more news journalists and a “stronger local online service”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt later confirmed there will be a backbench business debate held on June 22 to consider the BBC’s proposals for the future Of local radio.