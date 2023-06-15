Cancer strategy outlines ‘formidable’ challenge posed by disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cancer strategy outlines ‘formidable’ challenge posed by disease

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has published its 10-year cancer strategy (PA)
The Scottish Government has published its 10-year cancer strategy (PA)

Scotland still faces a formidable challenge in dealing with cancer as survival rates have failed to improve at a satisfactory rate, a new strategy for tackling the disease has warned.

Cancer charities welcomed the publication of the Scottish Government’s 10-year strategy, but stressed the need for cash to be invested to help in the fight against the disease.

Sorcha Hume, chair of the Scottish Cancer Coalition and public affairs manager for Cancer Research UK in Scotland, said implementing the strategy must be “swift” and it must be “adequately funded”.

Around 35,400 Scots are currently diagnosed with cancer each year – more than four people every hour.

But with that number forecast to rise to 42,100 a year by 2040, the Government formed its new 10-year strategy.

Backed by a three-year action plan which includes 136 separate actions, the strategy aims to reduce the number of people who are only diagnosed when the disease is at a late stage.

More than two-fifths (42%) of cancer cases are diagnosed when the disease is at either stage three or four, and the aim is to cut this to less than a quarter (24%).

With people from the most deprived areas being 74% more likely to die from cancer than those in the least deprived communities, the strategy also sets out plans to reduce health inequalities associated with the disease.

But it makes clear: “Cancer remains one of Scotland’s single biggest health challenges, affecting every one of our citizens in some way throughout their lifetime.

“The challenge remains formidable. Cancer survival has improved in Scotland but not at a satisfactory rate.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson launched the new strategy during a visit to the cancer centre at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, where he spoke to staff and patients.

But it comes after figures showed that in October to December last year, just 71.7% of eligible patients started cancer treatment within 62 days – the worst performance on record.

Mr Matheson said: “Our absolute focus is to improve cancer survival and make sure everyone gets excellent and accessible care.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on all aspects of health and social care, and cancer services were no exception.

“This cancer strategy will make sure we are properly delivering these vital services and clearly directing future investments.”

The strategy aims to improve cancer survival, and “provide excellent, equitably accessible care”, as it says it will “be necessary to renew our services and approaches to cancer control”.

Mr Matheson added there is a “strong public health approach” in the strategy, with the aim of preventing more cancers by encouraging people to live more healthily.

He said there will be “prompt access to quality services” for those requiring diagnostic tests and treatment.

Mr Matheson added: “As well as being able to cure more people, we also recognise the importance of treatment to extend good quality life and the provision of excellent palliative care.”

Welcoming the strategy, Dr Hume said: “Our NHS is under more pressure than ever, and it is our sincere hope that this strategy is the first step towards better cancer services for the people of Scotland.

“It is vital however that implementation is swift, and that the strategy is adequately funded.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the Scottish Government to realise our shared ambition of improving cancer outcomes for everyone in Scotland.”

Lorraine Dallas, chairwoman of the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce Scotland and director of information, prevention and support at the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, welcomed the new strategy as a “big step in the right direction for people diagnosed with one of the less survivable cancers”.

These include pancreatic and lung cancer, as well as cancers of the stomach, liver, brain and oesophagus, which have an average five-year survival of just 16% from diagnosis.

With 3,959 deaths from lung cancer in 2021, Ms Dallas added: “Lung cancer remains Scotland’s single biggest cause of cancer death and a continued focus and action to address this should be an urgent priority.”

She welcomed the commitment in the strategy to “taking action on those cancer types that have the poorest survival”.

But she said: “We now need significant investment in research and action to improve cancer diagnostic and treatment services.

“Early diagnosis is crucial when it comes to cancer survival. We know that less survivable cancers are far more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages of the disease and this has a significant impact on treatment options.”

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
The Scottish Government has published its 10-year cancer strategy (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon