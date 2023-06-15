Johnson and allies step up attacks on committee after damning report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson and allies step up attacks on committee after damning report

By Press Association
Allies of the former prime minister Boris Johnson have stepped up attacks on the Privileges Committee (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Allies of the former prime minister Boris Johnson have stepped up attacks on the Privileges Committee (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Allies of Boris Johnson stepped up attacks on the “kangaroo court” Privileges Committee as the panel of MPs prepares to publish a special report on the intimidation campaign against it.

In its strongly-worded report on the former prime minister, the committee said there had been a “seemingly co-ordinated” attempt to undermine the credibility of the seven MPs on the panel.

They said that Mr Johnson “at no point denounced this campaign” and later used the terms “witch hunt” and “kangaroo court” in his resignation statement.

“From the outset of this inquiry there has been a sustained attempt, seemingly co-ordinated, to undermine the committee’s credibility and, more worryingly, that of those members serving on it.

“The committee is concerned that if these behaviours go unchallenged, it will be impossible for the House to establish such a committee to conduct sensitive and important inquiries in the future.

“The House must have a committee to defend its rights and privileges, and it must protect members of the House doing that duty from formal or informal attack or undermining designed to deter and prevent them from doing that duty. We will be making a special report separately to the House dealing with these matters.”

Following the publication of its report on Mr Johnson, which recommended that he should have faced a 90-day suspension if he had not quit Parliament, the former prime minister and his allies stepped up their attacks.

Mr Johnson said the committee had reached a “deranged conclusion” adding: “This decision means that no MP is free from vendetta, or expulsion on trumped up charges by a tiny minority who want to see him or her gone from the Commons.”

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “I am appalled at what I have read and the spiteful, vindictive and overreaching conclusions of the report.

“I won’t be supporting the recommendations and will be speaking against them both publicly and in the House on Monday. I’m backing fairness and justice – not kangaroo courts.”

He insisted it was “certainly not the end” for Mr Johnson, who he described as a “hugely important figure” in the Tory Party.

The MP said the former prime minister had been visiting constituencies, including his own and was “sure he’ll still be involved”.

Former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke – who was knighted in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours – said: “This punishment is absolutely extraordinary to the point of sheer vindictiveness.”

Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s most vocal supporters, urged voters to turf out Tory MPs who back the committee’s report: “Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public. Deselections may follow.

“It’s serious. MPs will now have to show this committee what real justice looks like and how it’s done.”

She also questioned whether the four Tories on the committee “suddenly find themselves on chicken runs into safe seats” or are awarded “gongs”.

“Were promises made? We need to know if they were. Justice has to be seen to be done at all levels of this process.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted that the committee’s “fundamental judgment is wrong” and claimed its report would have “no long-term effect” on his former boss’s career.

He criticised the recommendation that Mr Johnson be denied a former member’s parliamentary pass as “trivial,” telling Sky News: “That’s like switching off a child’s Nintendo 10 minutes early.”

The staunch Johnson loyalist, who was also knighted in the resignation honours, added: “This sort of report has no long-term effect on people’s political career’s. He can come back – if he comes back this report is ineffective.”

Downing Street said the MPs were part of a “properly constituted committee carrying out work at the behest of Parliament”.

