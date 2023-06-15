Yousaf told of patient warned to expect cancer treatment delay

The First Minister has vowed to look into the case of a man who was told he faces “delay and disruption” to his cancer treatment due to a lack of oncologists.

Anas Sarwar raised the case of Martin Graham at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

It came as the Scottish Government’s 10-year cancer strategy was published, warning the disease still poses a “formidable” challenge.

The Scottish Labour leader attacked the Government’s performance on the 62-day cancer treatment standard, which fell to the lowest level on record during the last three months of 2022.

Mr Sarwar told the debating chamber: “Malcolm Graham is 76 and lives on Lewis.

“Last year he had a tumour removed, but last month was told the devastating news that his cancer was back in his liver and lungs.

“He’s been waiting anxiously to hear when his treatment would start, but this week he received this letter.”

The letter told Mr Graham that due to a shortage of oncologists, he would face “delay and disruption” to his treatment until a replacement can be found.

Mr Sarwar asked: “After 16 years of SNP Government, why is there no oncologist anywhere in Scotland to treat Mr Graham?”

The First Minister said he would be happy to look into the detail of the case Mr Sarwar raised.

There is a global shortage of oncologists, he said, and work to increase the numbers in Scotland has been ongoing since 2007.

Mr Yousaf said the NHS is still working through a significant backlog, and performance against the 31-day target for decision to treat cancer is closer to the desired level.

He said: “I want him (Mr Sarwar) to be assured that there has been action and there will continue to be action to increase the number of consultant radiologists and consultant oncologists working in Scotland.”

The First Minister also noted that “more and more people” are now coming through cancer pathways.