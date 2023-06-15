A9 announcement plans shelved to allow input from new minister – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

A9 announcement plans shelved to allow input from new minister – Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government remains committed to the full dualling of the A9 (Alamy/PA)
Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government remains committed to the full dualling of the A9 (Alamy/PA)

Plans to make an announcement on the dualling of the A9 were shelved to allow input from Scotland’s new transport minister, Humza Yousaf has said.

On Monday, a Government-initiated question (GIQ) was tabled on the subject by SNP MSP Jim Fairlie.

GIQs are usually used to allow ministers to make an announcement on a specific subject.

But the question was later withdrawn, with the Scottish Conservatives claiming the announcement had been cancelled.

Between the question being tabled and subsequently shelved, Fiona Hyslop was appointed as transport minister following the resignation of Kevin Stewart on mental health grounds, and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan’s remit was expanded to include more oversight of the portfolio.

Douglas Ross in Holyrood
Douglas Ross pressed the First Minister on the A9 (Jane Barlow/PA)

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said: “If (Douglas Ross) was here in this chamber, he would have seen that of course we have a new transport team in place.

“It is only right, of course, that I have asked that transport team to look at the detail of the dualling of the A9.”

It is not clear what the Government planned to announce, if anything, in relation to the road when the GIQ was first tabled.

An announcement is now expected in the autumn.

Meanwhile, the First Minister reiterated his promise to complete the long-awaited dualling project, which brought campaigner Laura Hansler to the Scottish Parliament this week to testify.

Mr Yousaf said: “We are, I am, this Government is absolutely committed to dualling the A9.”

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said his new transport team is looking at the dualling project in detail (PA)

But he stressed the need for responsible use of taxpayer money, an issue which caused further delay to the project when then transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced just one tender offer had been made for the Tomatin to Moy stretch of the road and it did not represent value for money.

Mr Yousaf said the Government has invested in road safety improvements on the A9.

But Tory leader Mr Ross responded: “That was perhaps one of the most disappointing answers I’ve ever heard in this chamber.

“Last year, deaths on the A9 were at a 20-year high, the First Minister was trying to say that the investment and the upgrades that we have seen were a success, but in a decade, the SNP have upgraded 11 miles of that route.

“Just over a mile a year, while too many families grieve the loss of a loved one.”

More from The Courier

Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store
Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his…
The Atlantic 85 is craned into Arbroath harbour. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials
Ongoing recovery operation for overturned lorry at New Inn Roundabout
A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry
First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
SNP 'scraps' mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays
Ewan Otoo is set to rejoin Dunfermline on a permanent basis from Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dunfermline set to seal permanent deal for Celtic loan star Ewan Otoo