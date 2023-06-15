Just Stop Oil activists arrested as new police dispersal law comes into force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Just Stop Oil activists arrested as new police dispersal law comes into force

By Press Association
Around 30 environmental activists took part in the protest (Lucy North/PA)
Around 30 environmental activists took part in the protest (Lucy North/PA)

Police have arrested Just Stop Oil protesters on the day new legislation came into force giving officers greater power to disperse crowds.

Several individuals were handcuffed at a slow march protest near Vauxhall Bridge in central London, after officers read out the updated Section 12 of the Public Order act, which came into effect on Thursday.

Around 30 environmental activists moved from Vauxhall Bridge Road, around the A202 roundabout and towards the Albert Embankment in Vauxhall, south London.

Just Stop Oil activists take part in slow walk protest in Vauxhall, central London
Protesters moved from Vauxhall Bridge Road, around the A202 roundabout and towards the Albert Embankment (Lucy North/PA)

Changes to the Public Order Act allow police officers to make arrests where disruption to the public is “more than minor”.

One Just Stop Oil activist said police were moving “faster” today, as a result of the new legislation.

Canon Peter Lippiett, 76, said the length of time that protesters were allowed to remain in the road had become shorter.

Mr Lippiett said: “The section 12 is making an enormous impact. It’s legal to walk in the streets but the new section 12 has been applied disorganisedly and haphazardly.

Just Stop Oil activists take part in slow walk protest in Vauxhall, central London
One protester said the changes to the Public Order Act were having ‘an enormous impact’ (Lucy North/PA)

“Police are making faster intervention and I think it’s because of this act.”

Another protester, 48, who gave his name as Mark, said: “Police are moving faster today, that’s what we think.

“We don’t know exactly what the impact will be yet, but it seems it is easier to disperse us with this definition of ‘minor’ disruption.”

Motorists shouted at the march as they progressed slowly through the Vauxhall Bridge tunnel towards South Lambeth Road.

Police detain a Just Stop Oil activist
Police said several arrests were made under the updated Section 12 legislation (Lucy North/PA)

Cries of “Get a job” and “imbeciles” could be heard, as drivers honked horns loudly during the march.

An ambulance was among the vehicles slowed behind the protest walk.

Protester Chris, 53, said: “People are very concerned about the changes in law and how difficult it is getting to protest legally, because all we do is non-violent protests, but it is getting harder to do so.”

And Frances, 20, said: “It’s totally unjust. It’s our fundamental human right to protest under the human rights act. We’re not harming anyone.”

She added: “Until they bring in the death penalty, we’ll keep going until the Government stops this death pact with the oil and gas industries.”

Police detain a Just Stop Oil activist
Several individuals were handcuffed during the protest (Lucy North/PA)

Police at the scene confirmed arrests had been made under the updated Section 12 legislation, but emphasised the particular conditions of each arrest varied between individuals.

Protesters at the march thanked the officers for facilitating the event.

Some 156 slow march protests have taken place in London since April 2023, according to the Home Office.

The average length of time taken between a protest starting and activists being moved out of the road was between 13 and 19 minutes, the Metropolitan Police said in May.

