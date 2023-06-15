Tory infighting looms as MPs prepare to vote on Boris Johnson report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory infighting looms as MPs prepare to vote on Boris Johnson report

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak faces bitter Tory infighting erupting in public when MPs vote on whether to approve a damning report which found Boris Johnson committed ‘repeated contempts’ of Parliament (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak faces bitter Tory infighting erupting in public when MPs vote on whether to approve a damning report which found Boris Johnson committed ‘repeated contempts’ of Parliament (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak faces bitter Tory infighting erupting in public when MPs vote on whether to approve a damning report which found Boris Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed that the Privileges Committee’s findings will be debated on Monday June 19 – the same date as Mr Johnson’s 59th birthday.

MPs are expected to have a free vote, which is likely to expose rifts between Conservative MPs who back the former prime minister and those who want to see him being sanctioned.

Blue-on-blue sniping has already begun, with arch-Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries calling for Tories who vote against Mr Johnson to be kicked out of the party.

The former culture secretary, who announced her intention to resign as an MP after being struck off Mr Johnson’s honours list, tweeted: “Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public. Deselections may follow. It’s serious.”

But another close ally of Mr Johnson, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, said the Commons will “inevitably” vote in favour of the Privileges Committee report.

“Inevitably Boris will lose the vote because you have the whole of the Opposition against him… but you also have the Boris haters in the Conservative Party,” the former Cabinet minister told Sky News.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Mordaunt said the motion will “ask the House to approve” the report and will be amendable.

She advised MPs to read the report before taking a decision in a process she described as “painful” and “sad”, adding: “But all of us must do what we think is right and others must leave us alone to do so.”

Downing Street declined to be drawn on how Mr Sunak will vote, or whether he will even be in Parliament to participate in it on Monday.

Asked whether he agrees with the conclusions of the Tory-majority committee, a No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister had not yet had a chance to read their 30,000-word document.

“He intends to take the time to fully consider the report,” the official told reporters.

Avoiding the vote could be convenient for Mr Sunak if he does not want to anger the Tory party membership, where levels of support have remained higher than the wider public.

But this could be risky with voters as a snap YouGov survey of more than 3,000 adults on Thursday suggested nearly seven in 10 believe Mr Johnson knowingly misled Parliament.

That included just over half of voters who chose the Tory party under Mr Johnson in the 2019 general election.

Other Tory MPs could also choose to abstain, as they have been told the vote will be a one-line whip, meaning they will not be obliged to participate.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith and former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke were among Mr Johnson’s allies to indicate they would vote against the report, with the latter saying “this punishment is absolutely extraordinary to the point of sheer vindictiveness”.

The committee recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson, which he will escape after resigning as an MP, and said he should not receive a pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former members.

Mr Johnson was said to have deliberately misled MPs with his partygate denials and accused of being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, with the former prime minister hitting out at the “deranged conclusion”.

Ms Mordaunt told the Commons: “My advice to all MPs, having had the committee carry out the work we asked them to do, is to read the report, is to make their own judgments about it and take the task that is our privilege to do seriously and soberly, and members should use their own judgment on that.”

She added: “These are difficult matters for the House. We have to look at the evidence, we have to look at the report, but we’re talking about people who are friends and colleagues. It will be a painful process and a sad process for all of us, the task that we face on Monday.

“But all of us must do what we think is right and others must leave us alone to do so.”

Ms Mordaunt’s remarks came in response to shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire, with the Conservative MP noting that her Labour counterpart had focused on “wrongs and gongs”.

Ms Debbonaire earlier said: “Boris Johnson lied. He lied to MPs. He lied to the people of this country. He lied to nurses, doctors, care workers, bus drivers, everyone who was putting their own lives at risk during the pandemic.

“Why does this matter? Because people sacrificed so much and they deserved a prime minister who values truth and honour, one who leads by example, and it turns out they didn’t have one.”

More from The Courier

Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store
Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his…
The Atlantic 85 is craned into Arbroath harbour. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials
Ongoing recovery operation for overturned lorry at New Inn Roundabout
A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry
First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
SNP 'scraps' mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays
Ewan Otoo is set to rejoin Dunfermline on a permanent basis from Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dunfermline set to seal permanent deal for Celtic loan star Ewan Otoo