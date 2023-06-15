PM joins illegal working raid as Government asylum targets falter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM joins illegal working raid as Government asylum targets falter

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said it was good to see the immigration enforcement team’s work ‘first-hand’ (Susannah Ireland/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there is “lots of work to do” to reduce asylum claim numbers as he joined immigration enforcement officers on a raid.

Mr Sunak wore heavy boots and a stab vest as he joined officers on the raid in Brent, north west London, early on Thursday morning.

It comes after he promised to abolish the backlog of around 92,000 asylum claims by the end of 2023.

However, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told MPs on Wednesday that the target will not be met at the “current pace”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wore heavy boots on the raid (Susannah Ireland/PA)

Asked after the raid about Ms Braverman’s comments, Mr Sunak said: “It was good to be out this morning with our immigration enforcement team and seeing first-hand their work to tackle illegal working.

“That’s an important strand of our work, to stop the boats and tackle illegal migration.

“And that’s because the criminal gangs use a business model that tempts people here with the offer of black market work.

“It’s not right, which is why we’ve increased resources for immigration enforcement.

“We’ve increased the number of raids like the one I was on this morning by 50% and we’ve doubled the number of arrests.”

Mr Sunak watches the immigration raid in north west London (Susannah Ireland/PA)

He added: “But we’re not complacent.

“There’s lots of work to do, which is why it’s so important that we pass our Bill through Parliament, our Stop The Boats Bill, which will mean that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay.

“We will be able to detain you and then swiftly remove you.”

Not long after Mr Sunak returned from the raid, Ms Braverman met French interior minister Gerald Darmanin in London.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin
The pair discussed UK-French co-ordination on topics including joint work tackling illegal migration and stopping the boats in the Channel.

