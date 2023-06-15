Head of advice charity calls for multi-year funding to secure staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Head of advice charity calls for multi-year funding to secure staff

By Press Association
The head of Citizens Advice Scotland has pushed for funding allocations to look beyond a single year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The head of Scotland’s biggest free advice network has called for multi-year funding models to offer security to staff.

Derek Mitchell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, told a conference on the cost-of-living crisis in Glasgow on Thursday that short-term funding allocations lead to “stop and start contracts” for workers offering advice to some of the most vulnerable in society.

“These are tough jobs, so when there is insecurity around the future of them, because a funder can’t guarantee money beyond a certain date and people end up working without contracts, it’s morally unacceptable,” he said.

“We shouldn’t have people advising the public on employment rights when they themselves don’t know if they will have a job in a few months because funders don’t offer certainty. That is unacceptable, regardless of who the funder is.

“My hope is in the years to come we can move beyond the short-term, insecure funding arrangements that many agencies are at the mercy of, and governments at all levels see advice services as being the essential service they are, empowering people, unlocking wealth, protecting rights in communities all across the country.”

According to the Citizens Advice Scotland website, the charity is core funded by the UK Government through the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills – a department that has since been broken up – but the Scottish Government has also provided funding in recent years.

Mr Mitchell’s comments come after a report to the Scottish Government from the Scottish Energy Insights and Co-ordination Group, which said Scottish ministers had “direct influence over the funding of the energy advice sector” and that there is “strong evidence that short-term funding is detracting from service delivery”.

The report added: “While we appreciate both that this is not a new problem, and that UK Treasury rules limit action in Scotland, the current energy crisis highlights its impact.

“We are aware that in some cases the Scottish Government has made multi-year funding available, and we believe strongly that the Scottish Government should also take this approach in the energy advice sector.”

