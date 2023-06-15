MSP hails ‘phenomenal’ support for abortion buffer zones Bill

An MSP’s long-awaited proposal for protest buffer zones outside abortion clinics has gathered enough support to move to the next stage in Holyrood’s parliamentary process.

Gillian Mackay said it is “phenomenal” that her proposed Bill for safe access zones took just half-an-hour to gather the required 18 signatures, allowing her to formally introduce it at the Scottish Parliament.

After First Minister’s Questions, MSPs moved from the debating chamber to Holyrood’s garden lobby, where the Green MSP stood by a large board to gather signatures for her proposals.

If passed, the legislation will mean protests outside abortion clinics will have to take place a certain distance away from them.

New – The proposals from @GillianMacMSP for abortion clinic buffer zones have just reached the required 18 MSP signatures to move to the next stage at Holyrood. @backoffscotland pic.twitter.com/DwP5v0z7gA — Neil Pooran (@neilpooran) June 15, 2023

Anti-abortion groups have staged demonstrations outside clinics in recent years, sparking public outcry.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar were among those supporting Ms Mackay’s proposals, which have long been sought by the campaign group Back Off Scotland.

A consultation on her Bill which launched last year received 11,879 responses.

Some 56.1% of these were fully supporting of buffer zones, while 42.6% were opposed.

After the 18 signatures were gathered, Ms Mackay told the PA news agency: “I’m really grateful to colleagues who have made the time to come and sign it, get their photos taken and support the Bill.

“Overall, it’s phenomenal that they’ve backed this and we can now move forward with the Bill.

🧵 Anti-abortion organisations in Scotland have been harassing women for too long. Pleased today to add my signature in support of @GillianMacMSP’s Safe Access Zones Member’s Bill. Thank you to @backoffscotland @BPAS1968 @Abortion_RCScot and all who have campaigned for change. pic.twitter.com/gidyiKfmJJ — Monica Lennon MSP (@MonicaLennon7) June 15, 2023

“We have signatures from every political party now and it’s a testament that this is a cross-party issue, that there is support from all sections of the chamber.”

She urged campaigners to continue sharing stories of harassment outside abortion clinics, saying: “We know this harassment is ongoing and those testimonies and live experiences are really important as we shape the Bill.”

The legislation aims to prevent abortion protests within 150 metres of hospitals and clinics, though the exact boundaries are yet to be determined.

It would not prevent other types of protest such as trade union picket lines.

The next stage will be formally introducing the Bill to Holyrood before it is debated in committees and the chamber.

The main group holding such protests is Texas-based 40 Days for Life, whose co-founder and chief executive Shawn Carney told the BBC earlier this month he is concerned about the impact of the Bill on freedom of speech.

“It’s not our responsibility of how someone else feels, nor is it the responsibility of any government or any business to control the feelings of another,” he said.

Mr Carney did not rule out legal action if the Bill is passed.