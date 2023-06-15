Unions hit out at ‘reckless’ decision to hike ScotRail fares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Unions hit out at ‘reckless’ decision to hike ScotRail fares

By Press Association
ScotRail fares will go up in July (PA)
ScotRail fares will go up in July (PA)

Unions have hit out at the Scottish Government’s “reckless” decision to increase ScotRail ticket prices.

Train drivers’ union Aslef shared an email from ScotRail’s head of retail confirming fares will rise by 4.8% next month, excluding season and flexi tickets.

The change will come into effect on July 3.

ScotRail came into public ownership in April last year.

Aslef Scotland organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “The Scottish Government’s decision to increase ScotRail ticket prices is a reckless one that threatens the progress of getting Scotland’s railways back on track.

“To increase ticket prices during a cost-of-living crisis risks forcing more passengers off of trains rather than getting them on board with rail travel.

ScotRail train
Season and flexi tickets will not be increased in price (PA)

“This is being done in the face of all the evidence which shows we need to shift more transport from road to rail in response to the climate emergency.

“The new transport minister’s immediate task must be to halt these fare hikes and urgently deliver the fare freeze the First Minister committed to months ago.”

The email from ScotRail head of retail Claire Dickie acknowledges that fare increases will be disappointing for some customers but said the revenue is essential to allow it to run a service which is safe, reliable, green and reduces the burden on taxpayers.

It states: “Since January 2022, rail fares on ScotRail services have been frozen, which was an important measure to attract passengers back to the railway after the pandemic and provide support during the cost-of-living crisis.

“That was the correct decision at the time but it did have a serious impact on ScotRail’s financial sustainability, given a significant amount of our income comes from passenger revenue.

“Today the Scottish Government – which decides the level at which ticket prices should be set – has confirmed that ScotRail fares will be increasing by 4.8%.

“This excludes season and flexi tickets, which remain frozen at current prices, ensuring that those who use rail frequently are encouraged to continue.”

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) union, which represents members in the management, clerical, supervisor, station and engineering grades within ScotRail, also criticised the decision to increase fares.

TSSA organiser for ScotRail Gary Kelly said: “This announcement is bad news for anyone hoping to ditch the car this summer. Increasing rail fares is only going to put people off travelling by train in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“The SNP like to talk the talk about net-zero targets but they can’t walk the walk. We need a fares freeze for everyone if we want to get serious about greening the economy and a public railway run in the public interest.

“The first act of the incoming Transport Secretary, Mairi McAllan, should be to scrap this increase immediately.”

Ms McAllan said: “The Scottish Government rightly made the decision to freeze fares as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis. While this has now remained in place for around 18 months, it is simply no longer sustainable.

“From July 3 2023, ScotRail fares will increase by 4.8%, compared to 5.9% fares rise across the rest of Great Britain, current RPI of 8.7% and the August 2022 RPI rate of 12.3%.”

She added: “This below-inflation increase means fares remain, on average, lower than across the rest of Great Britain.

“We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.”

