MP calls for urgent action to ban ‘bred-to-kill’ American Bully XL dogs

By Press Association
Sir John Hayes haws called for the American Bully XL to be named a banned breed (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
The Government must urgently ban a breed of dog “bred to kill”, a Conservative former minister has said.

Senior Tory MP Sir John Hayes said there was “no debate” needed that the American Bully XL must be banned, following a spate of attacks involving the breed in recent years.

The American Bully XL is closely related to the banned Pit Bull Terrier breed, but is not subject to any legal restrictions itself.

Sir John, the MP for South Holland and the Deepings, told the Commons: “Regretfully, the subject of dangerous dogs is salient again. Deep regrets of the most tragic events.”

He added: “Just last month, a 37-year-old man was killed in Greater Manchester.”

Jonathan Hogg died in hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked by a dog in Leigh.

Sir John went on: “A 17-month-old, Bella-Rae Birch, killed last year. Just before that, a 10-year-old, Jack Lis.

“They were all killed by this so-called Bully Dog, the American XL Bully Dog.

“We need an urgent statement from the Government, not to debate this matter but simply to confirm that this bad breed, bred to kill, should be banned.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “I think many people would be surprised to hear the volume of such attacks that do take place, and there has been a spate of them recently that have been incredibly shocking, and the result of owners not being able to control those animals.

“It is a very serious matter. I know the Secretary of State (Therese Coffey) is aware of these matters.

“As the next questions to her are not until July 6, I shall write on his behalf and make sure that the Secretary of State has heard it today.”

There are currently four banned breeds of dog in the UK, the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

A Defra spokesperson said: “These are deeply tragic incidents, and our sympathies remain with all the families impacted.

“We take the issue of dangerous dogs and fatal dog attacks seriously and are making sure enforcement measures are fully utilised.

“These measures range from Community Protection Notices that can be served for low-level anti-social behaviour to offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act – where serious offences can see people put in prison for up to 14 years, disqualified from ownership or their dog euthanised if they allow it to become dangerously out of control.”

