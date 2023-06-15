Sunak set for two by-election tests on July 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak set for two by-election tests on July 20

By Press Association
File photo dated 5/5/21 of a sign outside a polling station in central Westminster, London, as more than half the public expects the Conservatives to lose seats at the local elections on Thursday, a poll suggests.
File photo dated 5/5/21 of a sign outside a polling station in central Westminster, London, as more than half the public expects the Conservatives to lose seats at the local elections on Thursday, a poll suggests.

Rishi Sunak will face a test of his leadership in two by-elections on July 20 caused by Boris Johnson and an ally.

The former prime minister quit his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat to avoid the judgment of the Privileges Committee.

The cross-party panel subsequently recommended he should have faced a 90-day suspension for deliberately misleading MPs over partygate and his conduct in attacking the committee.

Uxbridge & South Ruislip general election results since 2010
(PA Graphics)

Another contest will be held in Selby and Ainsty, triggered by Nigel Adams who quit as a Conservative MP after being denied a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Mr Johnson held his west London seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019 but Labour hopes to take advantage of the Tory turmoil to win.

Labour has always come second in this seat at general elections and polled 38% of the vote in 2019, 15 percentage points behind Mr Johnson.

. See story POLITICS Johnson Byelections. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.
(PA Graphics)

In Mr Adams’ seat, he took 60% of the vote and won a majority of 20,137 in 2019.

Labour came second with 25% of the vote, 35 percentage points behind the Tories.

The Prime Minister also faces the prospect of another by-election, after Nadine Dorries said she would quit her Mid Bedfordshire seat with immediate effect.

However, that contest has been delayed after she vowed to stay on while she investigates how she was denied her expected peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours.

But in a sign the Tories are gearing up to defend the seat – where Ms Dorries notched up a huge majority of 24,664 at the 2019 general election, some  60% of the vote – Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden was out on the campaign trail on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrats hope to spring an upset there, despite the huge swing needed.

More from The Courier

Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store
Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his…
The Atlantic 85 is craned into Arbroath harbour. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials
Ongoing recovery operation for overturned lorry at New Inn Roundabout
A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry
First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
SNP 'scraps' mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays
Ewan Otoo is set to rejoin Dunfermline on a permanent basis from Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dunfermline set to seal permanent deal for Celtic loan star Ewan Otoo