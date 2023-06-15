Onshore exports up 17.7% in a year, figures show

Scotland’s onshore exports grew by 17.7% in the year to the end of March, the latest figures show.

The rate of growth in Scotland was faster than the UK as a whole, where it was up 13.5%.

Total exports to non-EU countries were worth £15 billion, with beverages worth £1.1 billion.

Scottish trade minister Richard Lochhead said almost all types of exports are increasing in value.

He said: “These latest figures show Scotland is recovering from the pandemic at a faster rate than the UK, demonstrating the importance and the success of our export growth plan.

“This is also testament to the resilience and quality of businesses in Scotland.

“It is extremely encouraging that all but one of our exported commodities have increased in value.

“Drinks exports showed impressive results increasing by 27.4%, as well as machinery and transport exports, which increased by 27.3%.”