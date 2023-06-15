Ex-home secretary fears Government ‘overpromising’ with stop the boats policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex-home secretary fears Government ‘overpromising’ with stop the boats policy

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel says she fears the Government could be “overpromising” with its “stop the boats” policy.

The senior Conservative MP suggested ministers need to go further in their overhaul of the immigration system to deter Channel crossings, including by ensuring the Rwanda removal scheme is operating.

Dame Priti also said it is “not good enough” for her successor Suella Braverman to say more Britons should be trained to be fruit pickers to plug demand and lower immigration, adding farmers should be helped to bring in technology to do the job.

More than 8,300 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year.

Priti Patel
Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel (Andrew Boyers/PA)

The number who made the crossing in 2022 reached a record 45,755, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make tackling small boat crossings a priority for his Government this year.

The Illegal Migration Bill is currently making its way through Parliament and it aims to prevent people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

The Government also hopes the changes will ensure detained people are promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda, although the latter policy has been stalled by legal challenges.

Speaking during a Commons debate on migration, Dame Priti said it is right the UK “increases the efficiency and fairness” of the immigration system to better protect and support those in need of asylum while also “deterring illegal entry into our country”.

She said: “We need to break the business model of the people smugglers, the Government is seeking to do that and it is hard work, there is no one single solution to this.

“But I’m very worried that the Government may be overpromising with just ‘stop the boats’ when clearly you just can’t stop the boats, there are so many other things that need doing – such as offshore processing, bringing the Rwanda scheme to light, life sentences for people smugglers, making it harder for migrants who make these dangerous crossings, but also to stop the repeat and endless last-minute claims that go through our courts, the appeals systems in particular.”

Dame Priti said her 2021 New Plan for Immigration “tried to do a lot of that”, adding: “I hope the Government will continue to pursue those policies.”

Dame Priti earlier expressed concerns about the approach to the labour market.

She said: “I was in government for just over three years and I was a lone voice in calling for a labour market strategy, specifically to support the points-based immigration system.

“It is obvious you need a labour market strategy, this would have sat with the Treasury at the time, the Treasury simply did not do this work – and I do just want to pay credit to the current Chancellor (Jeremy Hunt) who has also picked this point up because we desperately need it.

“Without that we’re going to continue to have labour market shortages and all the problems that colleagues have spoken about.

“We also need to strengthen skills and I’m afraid it’s just not good enough for the Government to say ‘let’s just train more fruit pickers’, people don’t want to pick fruit, that’s a statement of the obvious now.

“And as a Government that invests a lot in technology why are we not giving farmers capital allowances to actually help them bring in technology to start picking fruit and vegetables in the way that many of our competitors do as well?”

Illegal Migration Bill
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Susannah Ireland/PA)

Mr Sunak has promised to abolish the backlog of around 92,000 asylum claims by the end of 2023, but Ms Braverman told MPs on Wednesday that the target will not be met at the “current pace”

Closing the debate, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “I am confident that we will be able to eliminate the legacy backlog over the course of this year. And we put in place a number of further measures recently.”

He added: “We are spending a great deal of money on things like hotels, primarily, to be honest to assist young men who have been in a place of safety like France, to come to the United Kingdom to continue their lives here.

“Those resources could be used far better upstream to support people in and around conflict zones whether that’s through international organisations like the UNHCR or otherwise.”

Outside of Parliament, Mr Sunak acknowledged there is “lots of work to do” to reduce asylum claim numbers as he joined immigration enforcement officers on a raid in north west London.

Mr Sunak said the raids are an “important strand of our work, to stop the boats and tackle illegal migration”, noting resources have been increased for immigration enforcement.

He added: “But we’re not complacent.

“There’s lots of work to do, which is why it’s so important that we pass our Bill through Parliament, our Stop The Boats Bill, which will mean that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay.

“We will be able to detain you and then swiftly remove you.”

Ms Braverman also met French interior minister Gerald Darmanin in London.

The pair discussed UK-French co-ordination on topics including joint work tackling illegal migration and stopping the boats in the Channel.

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
(PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon