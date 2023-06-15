Energy bill support took too long to reach consumers most in need, MPs conclude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy bill support took too long to reach consumers most in need, MPs conclude

By Press Association
The Public Accounts Committee said about 1.7 million people were left waiting months for help with their surging energy bills (PA)
The Public Accounts Committee said about 1.7 million people were left waiting months for help with their surging energy bills (PA)

Energy bill support took too long to reach those most in need and the Government must clarify how it will protect consumers from future price rises “as a matter of urgency”, MPs have said.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said about 1.7 million people were left waiting months for help due to the Government’s “lack of bandwidth” to ensure all groups – including those who were vulnerable – received support at the same time.

The cross-party group said it had “serious concerns” about the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) “lack of urgency in addressing the energy market failures that are leading to high energy bills for consumers”.

In February 2023, DESNZ estimated that support for households and businesses would cost £69 billion, of which £16 billion was paid between October and December 2022.

Smart meter and gas hob
MPs said energy bill support took too long to reach vulnerable consumers (PA)

Around 900,000 households without a direct relationship to a domestic energy supplier, such as those in park homes or living on boats, only became eligible for the domestic consumers’ Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding on February 27, almost five months after consumers began receiving discounts on the main scheme.

Some 830,000 households in Northern Ireland only began receiving support with their energy bills in January 2023, three months later than in Great Britain.

Conversely, the universal nature of the largest schemes resulted in the department providing support to some homes and businesses that did not necessarily need it.

As of February, a quarter of vouchers issued for the Energy Bills Support Scheme for two million households on traditional prepayment meters had still not yet been redeemed.

The committee highlighted “unacceptable practices” of suppliers forcing entry into vulnerable customers’ homes to install prepayment meters – a practice which has been banned by Ofgem for British Gas but only suspended in voluntary arrangements with other energy suppliers.

When the committee heard evidence in February, household energy bills were expected to increase by another £775 over 2023 and into 2024.

Energy bill
The MPs urged Government to clarify how it will protect consumers from future energy price rises ‘as a matter of urgency’ (PA)

The PAC said it expected an update on plans to ensure energy affordability for next winter, including how it will fix the problems for those most in need.

It has asked DESNZ to provide an update within six months on its plans to ensure energy affordability over the coming winter and its progress with future plans for the domestic scheme, such as capping support to those that use very large volumes of energy and introducing discounts on bills for households on benefits.

PAC chairwoman Meg Hillier said: “The surge in energy prices has caused serious difficulties and hardship for households across the UK.

“It is of course welcome to see Government moving quickly to put in place support for both households and businesses to keep the lights on. But many of those who most needed help were kept waiting longest for it. For some households, every day left without support presented impossible choices.

“We need to see better understanding from Government on vulnerable customers’ circumstances so that help can be prioritised for those who need it most, and to deliver value for money in these extremely expensive schemes.

“Almost halfway through the year we have not yet seen plans to ensure energy affordability for the coming winter. As a matter of urgency Government must show it’s clear not just on how households and businesses will be protected in any future price rises, but how to ensure resilience in the sector as a whole.”

A DESNZ spokesman said: “Today’s report fails to recognise the complexities of delivering support to households without a direct relationship with a supplier – and it’s right we made sure there was a robust system to help protect people against fraud before rolling it out.

“We’re proud to have delivered nearly £40 billion in support, including through the Energy Price Guarantee, getting help to millions in a matter of weeks – with 83% of energy bill support vouchers now redeemed – and including to the people of Northern Ireland who have been receiving help with their energy bills since November.”

National Energy Action chief executive Adam Scorer said: “Even though bills are due to fall by a few hundred pounds per year, energy prices will remain hugely inflated and continue to hit households on the lowest incomes. While the Government response has grown to meet this challenge since October 2022, many people who need help the most are falling through the cracks.

“As a minimum, Government should be reinvesting any resources that have been committed but haven’t yet been spent. That should support more than 2.5 million low-income and vulnerable households who are no longer receiving any government support.

“Without more targeted support this autumn and winter these households will be exposed to the worst of this ongoing crisis with all the dreadful consequences for health and wellbeing that we have seen day in and day out in recent times.”

More from The Courier

Stevie May and Nicky Clark were a potent partnership for St Johnstone last season.
Nicky Clark confident he and St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May, will pick up where…
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
The Public Accounts Committee said about 1.7 million people were left waiting months for help with their surging energy bills (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts