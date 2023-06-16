Plaid Cymru to announce new leader after Adam Price resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Plaid Cymru to announce new leader after Adam Price resignation

By Press Association
Rhun ap Iorwerth MS (centre) with former Plaid leader Leanne Wood (PA)
Rhun ap Iorwerth MS (centre) with former Plaid leader Leanne Wood (PA)

The new leader of Plaid Cymru is to be officially announced at a press conference on Friday.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, who represents Ynys Mon (Anglesey) in the Senedd, is expected to be named as successor.

It follows the resignation of Adam Price last month after a report found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny and made 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party.

Llyr Gruffydd, who was unanimously voted in my members to be interim leader, said he would use his short time in office to begin introducing the recommendations of the review.

Mr ap Iorwerth, a former BBC journalist who was deputy leader under Mr Price, announced his candidacy in a video on Twitter saying the party finds itself at a “crossroads” and faces “serious challenges” but that Wales was on a “journey to independence”.

He added: “Now is the time to unite Plaid Cymru so we can lead the work of building a new future for Wales.”

Born in South Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth grew up on Anglesey and was educated at Ysgol David Hughes and later Cardiff University, where he graduated in Politics and Welsh.

He is a fluent Welsh speaker and is married with three children.

Nominations for leader are due to close on Friday morning before a meeting is held at St David’s Hotel in Cardiff Bay where the new head of the party is expected to deliver a speech.

Mr Price’s predecessor, Leanne Wood, has publicly said she believes the next leader should be a woman, claiming they would be better placed to deal with issues of misogyny.

However, early in the race two of Mr ap Iorwerth’s potential competitors, Sioned Williams and Sian Gwenllian, announced they would not be standing.

