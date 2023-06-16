More ‘mortgage misery’ looms as UK interest rates set to rise again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More ‘mortgage misery’ looms as UK interest rates set to rise again

By Press Association
Some analysts are expecting UK interest rates to rise by another 0.25 percentage points on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
The squeeze on mortgage holders is set to tighten as the Bank of England gets ready to hike interest rates for the 13th time in a row, experts have said.

Some analysts are expecting UK interest rates to rise by another 0.25 percentage points on Thursday, and say there could be more hikes on the horizon.

It would take the rate to 4.75%, helping to drive the cost of borrowing and hitting more than a million mortgage holders whose fixed-rate deals are due to expire soon.

And a 0.5 percentage point increase is “not out of the question”, economists at Oxford Economics said.

It comes as the Government is under pressure to fulfil its pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year, to 5.4%. Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation eased back far less than expected in April, hitting 8.7%.

But the Bank of England is “caught between a rock and a hard place, as it has to choose between pushing more mortgage borrowers towards the brink and letting inflation run riot”, said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

A period of volatility in the mortgage market has seen some major lenders temporarily pausing mortgage applications and increasing their rates in recent days.

HSBC UK briefly took some mortgage products available through brokers off the market last week as it faced high demand from homeowners. It is set to raise mortgage rates for the second time this week.

Santander also temporarily paused some mortgage applications earlier in the week in light of “changing market conditions”.

Around 1.3 million households are expected to reach the end of their fixed-rate term from April to the end of the year, the Bank of England said last month.

The average mortgage holder is looking at a £200 increase in their monthly repayments if their rate goes up by three percentage points.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst for Interactive Investor, said more “mortgage misery looms” for borrowers set to renew their deal in the second half of this year, “the majority of which were set at interest rates below 2%”.

But the Bank of England has said it will continue to raise interest rates so long as it sees signs of inflationary pressure.

Economists have pointed out that important indicators of persistent inflation, namely price increases in the service sector and wage growth, have remained elevated, which is likely to worry Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)  policymakers.

“The scale of the market reaction indicates a lack of confidence that the Bank has done enough so far to bring inflation under control,” Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics said.

“It also implies that the MPC will be willing to act further.”

Financial markets are now predicting there to be four further rate hikes, taking it to a peak of 5.75%, analysts said.

“A few hawkish comments from the Bank of England, or some more ugly inflation data, could easily tip those expectations up to 6%,” Mr Khalaf said.

