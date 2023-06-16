Gap between SNP and Labour shrinks by 17% in one year, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gap between SNP and Labour shrinks by 17% in one year, poll suggests

By Press Association
The poll suggests the gap between the SNP and Labour has narrowed (Jane Barlow/PA)
The SNP lead over Labour has dropped from 21% last year to 4%, a poll suggests.

Anas Sarwar’s party has been on a steady upward trajectory since the leader took over just months before the Holyrood election in 2021.

A poll by Savanta for the Scotsman spoke to 1,018 people between June 9 and 14 – which covers both before and after the arrest of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon was subsequently released without charge pending further investigation as part of the probe into the SNP’s finances.

According to the survey of voting intentions for the next Westminster election, 38% said they would back the SNP, 34% would vote Labour, 17% support the Tories, and 7% would back the Liberal Democrats.

In a poll by the same company last June, the SNP boasted 46% support compared to 25% for Labour.

At Holyrood – with the next election expected in 2026 – the SNP remain in first place, gaining increasing support by 1% in the constituency vote since March, but dropping 5% in the same time-frame on the regional list, with support now at 40% and 28% respectively.

Support for Scottish Labour in constituencies also rose by 1% to 33%, but dropped by two points to 28% – matching the SNP – on the regional list.

The Scottish Conservatives dropped 3% to 16% in the constituency vote and remained at the same level as the previous poll on 18% in the regions.

The Lib Dems increased support in both votes, rising by 1% in constituencies and 4% in the regional vote, to 8% and 11% respectively.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar has led Scottish Labour to an increase in support among voters (PA)

The Scottish Greens increased support in the regional vote by three points to 13%.

Support for independence rose by 1% among decided voters, with 49% saying they would back the Yes campaign compared to 51% who would vote No.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the poll shows the “tides are turning” in her party’s favour.

“While the SNP and the Tories are mired in scandal and infighting, Scottish Labour is focused on the priorities of the Scottish people,” she said.

“Only Labour can kick the Tories out of power, tackle the cost-of-living crisis and bring our country together.

“Scottish Labour – the change that Scotland needs.”

