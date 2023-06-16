Sunak agonises over whether to condemn Johnson over partygate lies report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak agonises over whether to condemn Johnson over partygate lies report

By Press Association
Downing Street is refusing to confirm whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will vote on the Privileges Committee report (PA)
Downing Street is refusing to confirm whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will vote on the Privileges Committee report (PA)

Rishi Sunak is still agonising over the investigation that found Boris Johnson lied to MPs with his partygate denials as the former prime minister’s allies attacked the damning report.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will “study the report closely” but Downing Street was refusing to say whether he will vote to approve it in the Commons on Monday.

The Privileges Committee report recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension had he not already resigned in advance of its judgment.

Though he cannot now serve that, the cross-party group of MPs also recommended that he should be banned from holding a pass to access Parliament for a series of offences.

Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but allies of Mr Johnson warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain as candidates at the next election if they back the motion.

However, Mr Johnson was privately urging his supporters not to oppose it, arguing the sanctions has no practical effect. He was aware that he would get his pass back if re-elected as an MP.

Mr Sunak will be wary of angering his predecessor’s remaining fanbase in the Tory party, but will also want to avoid allegations that he is too weak to stand up to Mr Johnson.

Senior Conservative MP Damian Green told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “deliberately abstaining is not really rising to the importance of the occasion”.

The former de facto deputy prime minister said he intends to vote to approve the report with a “heavy heart”.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Cabinet minister who is a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, told LBC he believes Mr Sunak “will abstain on the basis that it is a parliamentary matter”.

He described the 90-day recommendation for Mr Johnson as “vindictive” and suggested the severity may have “helped his return, rather than hindered it”.

Liz Truss, who spent 49 days in No 10 after succeeding Mr Johnson as Tory leader, told GB News that preventing him holding a parliamentary pass would be a “very harsh decision”.

But she is not expected to vote on the report, with a source close to the MP pointing to her speaking at an event in Dublin on Monday morning.

Sir Jake Berry, a former Tory party chairman who is a close ally of Mr Johnson, conceded he was “almost certain that Parliament will vote in favour” of the report.

But he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he will “certainly be one of those in the no lobby opposing this report, because I think both the conclusions and, to some extent, the way the committee was made up in terms of this report are wrong.”

Despite the Privilege Committee’s report being published early on Thursday, Downing Street said Mr Sunak “hasn’t fully had time to consider the report”.

“The Prime Minister takes these processes very seriously, which is why he intends to take the time to study the report closely,” a spokesman added.

The sanctions proposed by the Tory-majority committee are expected to pass, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists set to oppose the report’s findings.

Mr Sunak will be hosting a foreign leader in No 10 on Monday, which could give him an excuse not to take part.

After an “erudite” new columnist who will be “required reading in Westminster” was billed to begin in the Daily Mail on Saturday, the PA news agency was told it will be Mr Johnson, as widely anticipated.

The role will give Mr Johnson, who used to receive a £275,000 salary to write for the Telegraph, a powerful platform to take shots at the Prime Minister with whom he has been publicly clashing.

But Mr Johnson could again find himself under scrutiny, if confirmed, after the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) said he had not applied for clearance.

Former ministers who have left the Government in the last two years must apply to the anti-corruption watchdog before taking up a new appointment or role.

Chairman Lord Eric Pickles, a Tory peer, will be writing to Mr Johnson to seek clarification on whether he is taking the job.

An Acoba spokeswoman told PA: “We haven’t had an application and we will be writing to Mr Johnson.”

A source close to Mr Johnson insisted he had written to the committee, but would not say when the letter was sent.

Mr Johnson’s exit from Parliament has also left Mr Sunak facing a tricky by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip on July 20, with Labour hopeful of gaining the west London seat.

Another by-election on the same date, triggered by Tory Nigel Adams who was denied a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, will take place in Selby and Ainsty.

Nadine Dorries
Nadine Dorries, who had also announced she was going to resign, is staying on while she seeks to investigate how she was denied a seat in the Lords (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Former Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, who had also announced she was going to resign, is staying on while she seeks to investigate how she was denied a seat in the Lords as part of the former prime minister’s honours list.

She warned that any Tory MPs who endorsed the Privileges Committee’s report on Monday were not “true Conservatives” and would be “held to account by members and the public”.

“Deselections may follow. It’s serious,” she said.

The committee found Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation against the MPs investigating him.

Branding him the first former prime minister to have ever lied to the Commons, the Privileges Committee said the offences merited a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not preemptively resigned in protest.

Mr Johnson was furious at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, claiming the 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

The committee, comprised of four Tories, two Labour MPs, and one from the SNP, found many aspects of Mr Johnson’s defence were “not credible”, allowing them to conclude he “intended to mislead” MPs.

