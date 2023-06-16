New leader Rhun ap Iorwerth will ‘learn lessons’ from damning Plaid Cymru report

The new leader of Plaid Cymru has pledged to “learn lessons” and set “new foundations” for the party following a damning report that led to the resignation of his predecessor.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, who represents Ynys Mon (Anglesey) in the Senedd, was named as successor to Adam Price during a press conference in Cardiff Bay on Friday afternoon.

The announcement came a month after the resignation of Mr Price, following the publication of the Project Pawb report that found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny in Plaid Cymru.

Nominations for leader of the party – the third largest in the Welsh Parliament – closed on Friday morning, with Mr ap Iorwerth the only confirmed candidate.

For fairness, for ambition, for Wales. Watch Plaid Cymru Leader @RhunapIorwerth present his vision. pic.twitter.com/huajWJXP2v — Plaid Cymru (@Plaid_Cymru) June 16, 2023

In an emotional speech which received a standing ovation, former BBC journalist Mr ap Iorwerth said independence for Wales would mean a better society and a country which tried to give everyone the same chances in life.

He described the co-operation agreement Plaid Cymru has with the Welsh Government as “mature politics” that delivered “tangible benefits”.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Following a difficult period for the party, I am committed to learning lessons, implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb, and setting new foundations.

“My vision is one of a stronger, fairer economy able to support sustainable public services and allowing Wales to fulfil its real potential.

“Wales needs a strong Plaid Cymru if we are to build a confident nation working in partnership with others but with its future firmly in its own hands.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said he would strive for a better life and a better future for people in Wales.

He added: “I see very much the role of leading Plaid Cymru to be a joint venture, bringing together the very best of the talent, energy and ideas we have right across the party, as we build trust in our vision.

“And trust is key. See how the Conservatives not only trashed the economy but trashed trust in politics through their chaotic, callous, selfish and self-serving actions, and through [Boris] Johnson’s lies.

“See how trust in the delivery of public services in Wales is undermined by Labour’s NHS crisis. We have to build trust and we all have a part to play.”

Mr ap Iorwerth, a married father-of-three, was deputy leader of Plaid Cymru under Mr Price and has represented his Ynys Mon constituency since 2013.

Born in South Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth grew up on Anglesey and was educated at Ysgol David Hughes and later Cardiff University, where he graduated in politics and Welsh.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS Rhun ap Iorwerth has been confirmed as the Leader of Plaid Cymru. Llongyfarchiadau @RhunapIorwerth! pic.twitter.com/IhHbwzAwRf — Plaid Cymru (@Plaid_Cymru) June 16, 2023

Mr Price’s predecessor, Leanne Wood, publicly said she believed the next leader should be a woman – claiming a female leader would be better placed to deal with issues of misogyny.

However, early in the race two of Mr ap Iorwerth’s potential competitors, Sioned Williams and Sian Gwenllian, announced they would not be standing.

First Minister Mark Drakeford welcomed the announcement of Mr ap Iorwerth as party leader in a statement issued on Friday.

“I look forward to a constructive working relationship to continue delivery of the ambitious programme set out in the three-year Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru,” Mr Drakeford said.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, also congratulated Mr ap Iorwerth on his appointment.

“Although the reason the change of leadership came about was because of the previous Plaid leadership’s inability to tackle issues within their party,” he added.

“As Rhun was the deputy leader in that team, what’s changed?”