Boris Johnson joins Daily Mail as columnist but ‘did not inform watchdog’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Boris Johnson joins Daily Mail as columnist but ‘did not inform watchdog’

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA)

Boris Johnson has confirmed he is joining the Daily Mail as a columnist but could already be in hot water with parliamentary authorities over the job.

The former prime minister – who has vowed to offer uncensored views – could again find himself under scrutiny after Whitehall’s anti-corruption watchdog said he had not applied for clearance.

The chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), Tory peer Lord Eric Pickles, is writing to Mr Johnson about his new role.

The right-leaning outlet confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday, saying it is “delighted” to welcome “one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business”.

In a video shared alongside the announcement, Mr Johnson said he is “thrilled” to contribute to “those illustrious pages”, and promised to deliver “completely unexpurgated stuff”.

Although he quipped he will only cover politics when “I absolutely have to”, the column gives him a powerful platform to take shots at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with whom he has been publicly clashing.

Mr Johnson’s column will appear in the paper every Saturday.

There has been speculation about whether Mr Johnson would return to his journalism roots after he dramatically quit as an MP last week ahead of a report that found he lied to Parliament with his denials of lockdown rule-breaking in No 10 while prime minister.

Before he became party leader, Mr Johnson received a £275,000 salary to write for the Telegraph, which will likely pale in comparison to the sum he will pocket as a former premier.

But Acoba suggested it was not notified about Mr Johnson’s new role.

Former ministers who have left the Government in the last two years must apply to the independent watchdog before taking up a new appointment or role.

An Acoba spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “We haven’t had an application and we will be writing to Mr Johnson.”

A source close to Mr Johnson insisted he has written to Acoba, but did not say when the letter was sent.

The former Tory leader joins the ranks of his staunch ally Nadine Dorries, who writes a weekly Tuesday column for the Daily Mail.

The former culture secretary, who has also announced her exit from the Commons, used her most recent piece to suggest “sinister forces” were behind the decision to exclude her from Mr Johnson’s controversial resignation honours list.

The former long-standing Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was also once tipped to be on the list but was reportedly removed during the House of Lords vetting process.

More from The Courier

Brewdog and Fussy have launched a beer scented deodorant. Image: Fussy
BrewDog launches 'world first' beer-scented deodorant
Elliott Parish.
St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Liam Fox: Former Dundee United boss has rejoined former club Hearts. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
Netflix, cost of living and 'glorious weather' leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled
photo shows Sam Eljamel next to a diagram of a brain.
COURIER OPINION: Public inquiry must be held into disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel cover-up claims
Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Three men arrested after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 22: A general stadium view during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Cove Rangers at Gayfield Park, on April 22, 2023, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam