DUP trade concerns addressed effectively by Windsor Framework – Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

DUP trade concerns addressed effectively by Windsor Framework – Gove

By Press Association
Michael Gove said the majority of people in Northern Ireland want to see the Stormont assembly up and running (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Michael Gove said the majority of people in Northern Ireland want to see the Stormont assembly up and running (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Concerns raised by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements have been addressed “effectively” by the Windsor Framework, Michael Gove has claimed.

Mr Gove said his cabinet colleague Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris would be continuing to engage with the unionist party in an effort to offer them “reassurance and encouragement” to return to the Stormont assembly.

Mr Gove was representing the Westminster government at a summit meeting of the British-Irish Council in Jersey.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also in attendance but there were no representatives from Northern Ireland political parties due to the ongoing Stormont suspension.

The DUP is blocking the devolved institutions in Belfast in protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, which created trade barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.

The Government agreed the Windsor Framework with the EU earlier this year in an attempt to alleviate those concerns but the DUP has insisted it will not return to Stormont until it secures further legislative assurances around sovereignty and trade.

Mr Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, said the council members regretted the absence of Northern Ireland politicians at the summit.

He added: “The overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland want to see the institutions working for them.

“Whether it is housing or health, whether we can get devolution fully restored, the executive operating effectively, ministers from every party and tradition playing their part, then Northern Ireland citizens will benefit.

British Irish Council summit
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said efforts should be redoubled to restore Stormont (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I respect the concerns that the DUP have expressed in the past.

“The Windsor Framework, I believe, addresses those concerns effectively.

“The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will continue to listen respectfully to their points and we will seek to provide them with both the reassurance and the encouragement necessary in order to take their place once again around the ministerial table.”

Mr Varadkar said discussions taking place at the moment about restoring Stormont are largely between the UK Government and the DUP.

The Taoiseach added: “I think above all we need to redouble our efforts to ensure that the Northern Ireland executive and Northern Ireland assembly are up and running.

“The next meeting of the British-Irish Council is in Dublin in November.

British Irish Council summit
There were no Northern Ireland political representatives at the summit meeting in Jersey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It is really important that we have these meetings.

“The British-Irish Council is one of only two institutions of the Good Friday Agreement that is operating.

“The absence of the first minister and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland is really sorely felt by us. I hope by November this body will be whole.

“At the moment there are a lot of discussions under way between the DUP and the UK Government about re-entering the institutions and we are working to do anything we can to help that, and work with all five parties in Northern Ireland to bring that about.”

Mr Varadkar said there had not been discussions about what role Dublin would play in the oversight of Northern Ireland if Stormont did not return.

He added: “We haven’t really had any discussions – or any concrete discussions – about what our role is if that (restoring Stormont) can’t be done, our focus has to be on making sure that happens.”

More from The Courier

Brewdog and Fussy have launched a beer scented deodorant. Image: Fussy
BrewDog launches 'world first' beer-scented deodorant
Elliott Parish.
St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Liam Fox: Former Dundee United boss has rejoined former club Hearts. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
Netflix, cost of living and 'glorious weather' leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled
photo shows Sam Eljamel next to a diagram of a brain.
COURIER OPINION: Public inquiry must be held into disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel cover-up claims
Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Three men arrested after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 22: A general stadium view during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Cove Rangers at Gayfield Park, on April 22, 2023, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam