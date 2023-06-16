Protesters call for inquiry into ‘Battle of Orgreave’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protesters call for inquiry into ‘Battle of Orgreave’

By Press Association
Police in anti-riot gear escorting picketers away from their position near the Orgreave Coking Plant near Rotherham (PA)
Thousands of people will join a protest on Saturday to keep up the pressure for an inquiry into one of the most violent clashes of the miners’ strike 39 years ago.

Police confronted pickets outside a coking plant in Orgreave, South Yorkshire, on June 18 1984, in what the miners said was a military-style operation to attack them.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC) continues to call for an inquiry, claiming years of “lies and cover-ups” over the Conservative government’s role in policing of the year-long strike.

Former miner Kevin Horne, one of 95 miners arrested at the so-called “Battle of Orgreave”, said: “We were only striking for the right to work.

“Pardons by the Scottish government for Scottish miners arrested during the miners’ strike, continuing anger in ex mining communities, papers from the time of the strike embargoed from public release until at least 2066 and growing numbers who support this campaign for truth and justice, show it is in the public interest to hold an Orgreave inquiry to have a full and authoritative review of what happened and why we were treated so badly”.

The OTJC has submitted evidence to the Home Office about why it believes there should be an inquiry.

The campaign’s secretary, Kate Flannery, said: “Our powerful and detailed evidence seems to have been  ignored by the Home Office and after giving the OTJC false hope – any kind of Orgreave inquiry was categorically ruled out.

“No-one in Government or the police has ever been held to account for what the government directed and the police did. The Tory Government’s attempts to sweep malicious and dangerous government and police conduct under the carpet will not make it go away. It is a serious threat to our already declining democracy.”

Another ex-miner, John Dunn, said: “The Tories are clearly afraid that an Orgreave inquiry would  further expose their scandals, corruption and attempts to stifle dissent.

“They have recently and very quickly organised a whole raft of draconian policing, anti-strike and anti-protest legislation to criminalise us and shut us up.”

The annual march and rally will be held in Sheffield on Saturday.

