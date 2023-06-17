Match Ukraine’s bravery in war by stepping up support, PM to tell private sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Match Ukraine’s bravery in war by stepping up support, PM to tell private sector

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak taking part in media interviews during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca near Chisinau, Moldova. The semiannual summit was created last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the aim of bringing together a broader set of European leaders beyond the 27 members of the European Union. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak taking part in media interviews during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca near Chisinau, Moldova. The semiannual summit was created last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the aim of bringing together a broader set of European leaders beyond the 27 members of the European Union. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023.

Rishi Sunak will use a summit in London to call on investors and businesses to match Ukraine’s “bravery on the battlefield” by stepping up support for the country’s economic recovery.

The Prime Minister is set to say the private sector must use its vision to “embrace rapid innovation” that can be used to make the nation “financially stronger” and “technologically advanced”, No 10 said.

More than 1,000 foreign dignitaries from 61 states along with business chiefs and global investors will join Mr Sunak at the Ukraine Recovery Conference next week – the largest international conference the UK will host this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend virtually and both European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also expected to speak in the opening session.

Mr Sunak is expected to make the case for greater innovation targeted at the country, which was becoming a major player in the global IT industry prior to the Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky (Carl Court/PA)

No 10 said one example of such an approach which is expected to be announced at the summit is a digital platform that will connect Ukrainian businesses with global companies.

The match-making platform is aimed at supporting Ukraine’s recovery through virtual networking and collaboration on matters like supply chain issues and business expansion.

The UK will also use the summit to launch a £10 million “green energy challenge” fund aimed at speeding up the development of low-carbon, affordable energy projects for Ukraine.

Mr Sunak is expected to say: “Ukraine’s bravery on the battlefield must be matched by the vision of the private sector to help the country rebuild and recover. Time and time again, Ukraine has shown its ability to rapidly harness innovation and creativity, and I know its recovery will be no different.

“The illegal invasion of Ukraine has devastated businesses and livelihoods throughout the country, but it has not destroyed the ingenuity or determination of the Ukrainian people.

“A financially stronger, technologically advanced Ukraine will bolster its ability to drive Russia back behind its borders and build a brighter future for a sovereign and modern Ukraine of the future.”

