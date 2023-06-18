Gove ‘disagrees’ with Privileges Committee conclusions and will abstain from vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Gove ‘disagrees’ with Privileges Committee conclusions and will abstain from vote

By Press Association
Michael Gove speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House (Lucy North/PA)
Michael Gove speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House (Lucy North/PA)

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he will not vote for the report which found Boris Johnson lied to MPs over partygate because he believes its recommendation of a 90-day suspension was “not merited”.

The Levelling Up Secretary confirmed he would abstain from casting a ballot over the Privileges Committee’s findings that the former prime minister committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament.

He refused to be drawn on whether he believed Prime Minister should turn up to support the conclusions of the report, claiming it is a matter for “each individual” Member of Parliament.

The report recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension had he not already resigned in advance of its judgment.

Though he cannot now serve that penalty, the cross-party group of MPs also recommended that he should be banned from holding a pass to access Parliament following a series of offences.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, he said: “I dont agree with the conclusion, however, personally… The decision to impose a 90-day penalty is not merited by the evidence that the committee has put forward.”

If the report is not opposed then it could just be nodded through the Commons, saving Mr Sunak from having to chose between further riling Mr Johnson by backing it, voting against the report and risking public anger, or avoiding the action altogether and facing allegations of being weak.

The sanctions proposed by the Tory-majority committee are expected to pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists expected to oppose the report’s findings.

Mr Johnson was privately urging his supporters not to oppose it, arguing the sanctions have no practical effect. He was aware that he would get his pass back if re-elected as an MP.

More from The Courier

RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day
Dog day afternoon: New friends get together at the Cockapoo party in the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park
The owners of Taypark House Hotel, William Salve and Glenn Roach, outside the Dundee hotel.
Dundee hotel boss says help needed to deal with rising costs
Car crash at Arbuckle's Farm Shop.
Work to improve safety barrier at notorious A90 crash site near Dundee
family snapshot of Fife killer with his mother and victim Carol-Anne.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Holyrood can end Fife killer Ross Taggart’s hold over murdered mother's family
Carole Baxter
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
The Cairngorm 100 endurance ride is a tough challenge for horses and riders. Picture by Kenny Macarthur @ KDM Photography
Dunning-based horseman Iain Paterson rode 100 miles through the Cairngorms - in 21 hours
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA.
SNP insiders fear independence 'talking shop' will be overshadowed by Nicola Sturgeon
Humza Yousaf: Platform is set for honest talk in Dundee on route to independence
ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023