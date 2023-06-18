Schools to tell parents if pupils question gender in guidance this week – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools to tell parents if pupils question gender in guidance this week – report

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Schools will be forced to tell parents if students are questioning their gender under new Government guidance to be published this week, according to a report.

Teachers will be required to disclose the information even when pupils object, The Sun reported.

At the moment, many schools are making their own decisions – such as whether to introduce gender-neutral toilets or changing rooms.

Labour has criticised ministers for delaying issuing the guidance, insisting schools, parents and pupils are “sick and tired” of reading conflicting rumours about it in the newspapers.

Education minister Nick Gibb promised earlier this month it was being drafted and would be published soon.

A Government source told The Sun: “Parents have got to be kept in the know about their child while they are at school and be consulted when sensitive matters arise.

“If their child expresses a desire to transition, for example, it’s vitally important that parents are made aware and have a say.

“It is in everyone’s best interest to ensure this happens, so that the child is looked after, teachers are clear in how they must handle the situation and parents know so that they can handle it appropriately and sensitively.

“The guidance will be crystal clear on all fronts.”

The move will likely draw criticism from some opposition MPs and LGBT campaigners.

Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw has said instructing schools to “out pupils to their families would be totally outrageous”.

Mr Bradshaw told the Commons earlier in June: “Given that one third of LGBT young people would not feel confident to come out to their parents … a quarter of homeless young people are LGBT young people who have been chucked out of their homes by their families, and given the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) says you should never ever disclose someone’s gender identity or sexuality against their will except in exceptional circumstances around safeguarding, does he agree with me that to instruct schools to out pupils to their families would be totally outrageous?”

Mr Gibb stressed “parental involvement is paramount in decisions about their children”.

He said: “It is crucial that schools work to ensure that parents are involved in decisions about their children and we will be publishing the draft guidance shortly and there will be a full public consultation on our proposed approach.”

