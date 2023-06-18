Home Secretary calls on police to ‘ramp up’ controversial stop and search use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Secretary calls on police to ‘ramp up’ controversial stop and search use

By Press Association
Critics of stop and search say it disproportionately targets black and ethnic minority communities (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Home Secretary has called on police to “ramp up” the use of controversial stop and search powers “to prevent violence and save more lives”.

In a press release, Suella Braverman said that officers who use the powers have her “full support”.

Indeed, the Home Office said that Ms Braverman is writing to police chiefs across England and Wales to give her full backing to the tactic. However, the contents of the letter have not been made public.

The Home Secretary also singled out “young black males” who she said are “disproportionately affected” by knife crime. In the year ending March 2022, ONS statistics showed that 31 out of the 99 young people who lost their lives to knife crime were black.

Cabinet meeting
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said her ‘first priority is to keep the public safe’ )Aaron Chown/PA)

However, critics of stop and search say it disproportionately targets black and ethnic minority communities.

Government statistics suggest black people are seven times more like to be stopped and searched compared with white people.

And campaign groups have previously warned that relaxing restrictions on police use of the power could compound discrimination.

Ms Braverman said: “Carrying weapons is a scourge on our society, and anyone doing so is risking their own lives as well as the lives of those around them.

“This dangerous culture must be brought to a stop.

“My first priority is to keep the public safe, and people who insist on carrying a weapon must know that there will be consequences.

“The police have my full support to ramp up the use of stop and search, wherever necessary, to prevent violence and save more lives.”

She added that she backs the police in tackling knife crime among young black males.

“Every death from knife crime is a tragedy,” she said.

“That’s why I also back the police in tackling this blight in communities which are disproportionately affected, such as among young black males.

“We need to do everything in our power to crack down on this violence.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Home Secretary was “chasing headlines” instead of tackling knife crime.

“Knife crime has shot up after 13 years of the Tories, with the biggest increases in the suburbs and counties, destroying lives and devastating families,” she said.

“Yet instead of a serious Government plan to get knife crime back down, the Home Secretary is just writing the police more letters and chasing headlines.

“The decimation of neighbourhood policing, cuts to youth prevention work, lack of a proper serious violence strategy and lack of action on organised crime under the Tories has allowed knife crime to go up across all communities.”

