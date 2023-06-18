Children detained under Illegal Migration Bill at risk, health bodies warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children detained under Illegal Migration Bill at risk, health bodies warn

By Press Association
A coalition of leading medical organisations have written to the Home Secretary and Health Secretary warning of the serious harm faced by children who are detained under new migration legislation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Child migrants detained under controversial new laws could be at risk of post-traumatic stress disorder, clinical depression and suicidal behaviour, a coalition of leading medical organisations has warned the Government.

The groups have written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Health Secretary Steve Barclay condemning the child detention provisions set out in the Illegal Migration Bill and requested an urgent meeting with the pair.

The letter, co-ordinated by campaign coalition Together With Refugees and signed by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), the British Medical Association (BMA), the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), the Royal College of Psychiatry (RCP) and the Faculty of Public Health, comes at the start of Refugee Week.

The groups have requested an urgent meeting with Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Yui Mok/PA)
The bodies warned that child detention can see young people suffer a “significant deterioration in their mental and physical health”, with research showing that reported problems can include “emotional and psychological regression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), clinical depression and suicidal behaviour”.

The letter stated: “Significantly, the consequences of being detained continued to impact children’s lives and wellbeing long after they were released.

“Children who are detained also don’t have access to appropriate education that meets their needs and are cut off from interacting with peers, which can have long-term effects on their development.”

The Bill, which is currently being debated in the House of Lords, would allow for the detention of children arriving in the UK by unauthorised means and contains the power to remove unaccompanied youngsters.

Those permitted to stay would be allowed to do so only until they turn 18 and would not be able to settle in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously responded to critics of the plans by saying children cannot be exempted as that could in turn create “a pull factor” for people to make the crossing.

Mr Sunak has insisted children “will not be separated from families” and will be housed in “appropriate accommodation”.

But the letter stated that safeguards brought in in 2014, including time limits on detention “are of the utmost importance”.

It said: “As medical bodies and refugee organisations, we condemn the child detention provisions set out in the Illegal Migration Bill and request an urgent meeting with you to discuss our concern.”

Signatories to the letter included Professor Kevin Fenton, president of the Faculty of Public Health, who urged the Government to “put an end to these appalling proposals”, and Professor Andrew Rowland from RCPCH, who said “detaining children for indefinite periods of time can cause unimaginable levels of harm and trauma”.

Dr Jan Wise, BMA ethics committee chair, said many migrant children will already have “endured a traumatic migration journey and detention risks exacerbating any ongoing issues they may have”.

Dr Adrian James, president of the RCP, said the Bill’s potential to permit detaining children for indefinite periods is “wholly unacceptable, especially when they are already some of the most vulnerable members of society”.

He added: “In previous years Government policy sought to enact strict limits on child detention. It is alarming to witness such a gigantic step backwards, returning to a way of thinking that is outdated and just plain wrong.

“We call on the Government to immediately remove any provisions from the Bill that would allow this to happen and instead focus on the support and safeguards that should be established to meet children’s needs.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is vital we send a clear message that the exploitation of children, used by traffickers and ferried across the Channel, cannot continue. That is why families and children who come to the UK illegally will not be exempt from detention and removal under the Illegal Migration Bill.

“While this legislation gives the Home Secretary the power to remove an unaccompanied child under 18 from the UK, we have amended the Bill to make clear that this will only be exercised in very limited circumstances, such as for the purposes of reunion with a parent or removing someone to their safe home country.

“We have additionally clarified that an unaccompanied child can also only be detained in very limited circumstances. The statistics do not take into account how the Bill will be implemented and do not include any allowance for the deterrence effect of the measures in the Bill.”

