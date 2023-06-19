House of Commons watchdog denies claims from ex-Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House of Commons watchdog denies claims from ex-Tory MP

By Press Association
David Warburton (David Woolfall/UK Parliament)
David Warburton (David Woolfall/UK Parliament)

A House of Commons watchdog has denied criticisms from a departing Conservative MP after an investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) into allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

David Warburton resigned from his Somerton and Frome seat on Saturday, leaving Rishi Sunak facing another potentially damaging by-election.

Mr Warburton said he was prevented from “speaking out” while the accusation was investigated and said it had been an “extraordinarily difficult” 14 months fighting “malicious allegations”.

In his resignation letter he said he was left with “no choice” than to provoke “the upheaval of a by-election”, saying: “It is my hope that, in so doing, I can freely illuminate the methods of an oversight system not fit for purpose, so that friends and colleagues in the House can see the perverted process by which their own judgement may at any time be freighted.”

A spokesperson from the House of Commons said: “Parliament remains absolutely committed to the ICGS.”

In response to Mr Warburton’s case, they said: “Parliament’s ICGS operates on the basis of confidentiality for the benefit of all parties. It is vital to the integrity of every case and for the wellbeing of those involved.

“For that reason, we cannot provide any information on any complaints or cases, including whether or not a complaint has been received.”

City Views – London
(PA)

The spokesperson said since their last review they have implemented 30 of 33 recommendations with another review coming this year.

“The target to reduce the length of investigations must always be balanced against the paramount requirement to ensure that investigations are rigorous and robust,” they said.

“The ICGS remains focused on ensuring that investigations can progress as efficiently as possible, as well as ensuring greater transparency and confidence in its processes.

“Significant work has already been undertaken to improve the scheme, including the recruitment of additional independent investigators”

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Mr Warburton admitted to taking cocaine after drinking “tons of incredibly potent” Japanese whiskey, but denied claims he harassed a female political aide in his Westminster flat.

Mr Warburton’s resignation will trigger an electoral battle in his Somerset constituency, adding to the problems faced by the Prime Minister who faces at least two other by-elections after the resignations of Boris Johnson and Nigel Adams.

He took the seat from the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and has a 19,213 majority.

The contests in Mr Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip plus Selby and Ainsty are scheduled for July 20.

