Rishi Sunak ‘would not want to influence anyone’ ahead of Johnson partygate vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak ‘would not want to influence anyone’ ahead of Johnson partygate vote

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate of the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied over partygate, saying he “wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote” (PA)
Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate of the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied over partygate, saying he “wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote” (PA)

Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether he will approve the report that found Boris Johnson lied over partygate, saying he “would not want to influence anyone in advance of that vote”.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on ITV, the Prime Minister said: “This committee was established under the former Prime Minister. It commanded the confidence of the house at the time and I’m sure that they have done their work thoroughly and I respect them for that.

“This is a matter for the house rather than the government, that’s an important distinction and that is why I wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote.

“It will be up to each and every individual MP to make a decision of what they want to do when the time comes, it’s important the government doesn’t get involved in that because it is a matter for parliament and members as individuals, not as members as government.”

The motion on the Privileges Committee’s findings comes as Scotland Yard is “considering” the footage from a 2020 Christmas gathering at Conservative Party headquarters.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove on the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who has apologised for the video showing Tory staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions, will also abstain from a vote.

He said it was a matter for each individual MP to decide their own course of action over the committee findings – leaving the door open for other Conservatives to follow suit and potentially avoid casting a ballot.

Whether or not a vote on the report takes place on Monday – which is the former prime minister’s birthday – depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report.

The former prime minister was urging his allies not to oppose it, arguing the sanctions have no practical effect, although critics argue the level of support shown for him would have been low anyway.

Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but allies of Mr Johnson warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain as candidates at the next election if they back the motion.

Rishi Sunak visit to US
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could skip the debate on the Privileges Committee report

Senior backbencher Bill Cash, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said he would turn up to vote against the findings, citing the former prime minister’s “historic achievements”.

But with at least three potentially damaging by-elections looming following the resignations of Mr Johnson, Nigel Adams and David Warburton, many could decide instead to spend Monday hitting the campaign trail.

No 10 has declined to say whether the Prime Minister will attend the debate, but he will be hosting a foreign leader in Downing Street on Monday which could give him an excuse not to take part.

The Times and The Telegraph newspapers report he is expected to not to cast a vote on the committee’s findings.

In a scathing 108-page report, the cross-party group of MPs recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson’s “repeated contempts” of Parliament had he not pre-emptively resigned.  It also says he should be denied the parliamentary pass usually given to former MPs.

The former Conservative leader has dismissed the findings of the committee, which he likened to a “kangaroo court,” as smacking of “bias” – attacks which led it to recommend a harsher sanction against him.

If the report is not opposed then it could just be nodded through the Commons.

The sanctions proposed by the Tory-majority committee are expected to pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists expected to oppose the report’s findings.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, the day after his appearance before the Commons Privileges committee

The debate comes after the Sunday Mirror obtained a video appearing to show Conservative staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

The footage of the event, which happened when indoor socialising was banned and people across the country were separated from family and friends, poses a further setback to Mr Sunak’s efforts to move on from his predecessor-but-one’s legacy.

It has also renewed accusations from opposition parties that the Prime Minister is “weak” for not intervening over Mr Johnson’s resignation honours.

Both former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallet – who were handed a peerage and an OBE, respectively – attended the gathering.

Mr Gove told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg the pair should not be stripped of their honours because rules allow outgoing prime ministers to make such appointments.

The Metropolitan Police, which previously investigated the gathering and claimed there was “insufficient evidence to disprove the version of events provided by attendees,” has said it is looking at the video.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of the footage and are considering it.”

CCHQ said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to Mr Bailey’s mayoral campaign, over the “unauthorised” event.

Mr Bailey had reportedly left the gathering when the video was taken and has previously apologised for his involvement.

More from The Courier

Montrose Station.
Railway line closed near Montrose after person hit by train
Picture shows Briony Paddon wearing a white top and brown cardigan sitting in front of a bush of pink roses.
Daughter's torment being forced to live next door to spy-cam pervert dad in Fife
SSPCA assistant manager April Dodds cared for Fig the beaver during his intense rehabilitation after being shot in the face in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Wildlife lover who cared for Perthshire beaver shot in the face shares 'soul-destroying' experience
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court Picture shows; Raymond Thomson. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 16/06/2023
Dunfermline creep, 34, sent obscene selfies to schoolgirl on Snapchat
General view of a section of Arbroath Road in Dundee
Arbroath Road traders say new Dundee cycle route could 'kill off' business
The 400kV overhead line plan is designed to meet net zero targets. Image: Sandy McCook
Angus Council to consider 11th hour plea to SSEN over super pylons 'information desert'…
The famous Odeon mural was painted by painted by pupils of Menzieshill High School
When Odeon came to the Stack Retail Park in Dundee in 1993
Kessar Salimi, Dundee mortgage adviser and property investor. Image: Kessar Salimi
Dundee mortgage expert says rate rises are impacting city house prices
BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands flock to Knockhill in Fife for British Superbikes
To go with story by Adele Merson. Perthshire MP John Nicolson says a new partygate video has opened up 'painful memories' of being unable to visit his mum in her dying days. Picture shows; Left, John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Right, John and his mum Marion. . N/A . Supplied by John Nicolson MP. Date; Unknown
Perthshire MP's anger over partygate video after being robbed of mum's final days