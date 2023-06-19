Too much time spent preparing for flu rather than coronavirus pandemic – Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Too much time spent preparing for flu rather than coronavirus pandemic – Cameron

By Press Association
Former prime minister David Cameron was giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Former prime minister David Cameron was giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

David Cameron has conceded it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparations for combating a wave of influenza rather than a coronavirus-like pandemic.

The Conservative former prime minister told the official Covid-19 inquiry on Monday that “many consequences” followed from the focus on pandemic flu rather than other respiratory illnesses.

Mr Cameron, who will face questions over the austerity cuts to public services under his leadership between 2010 and 2016, became the first politician to be questioned by the inquiry.

He said the time spent focusing on flu during contingency planning was “the thing I keep coming back to” when considering the “horrors of the Covid pandemic”.

“I think it was a mistake not to look more at the range of different types of pandemic,” Mr Cameron said, giving evidence under oath.

He added: “Much more time was spent on pandemic flu and the dangers of pandemic flu rather than on potential pandemics of other, more respiratory diseases, like Covid turned out to be.

“And you know, I think this is so important because so many consequences follow from that.”

He said he had been “wrestling with” the issue, adding: “But that’s where I keep coming back to is, so much time was spent on a pandemic influenza and that was seen as the greatest danger – and we had very bad years for flu so it is a big danger …

“But why wasn’t more time and more questions asked about what turned out to be the pandemic that we faced?

David Cameron giving evidence to the inquiry
David Cameron giving evidence to the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

“It’s very hard to answer why that’s the case. And I’m sure this public inquiry is going to spend a lot of time on that.”

He was questioned on his own warning back in 2015 that the Ebola outbreak was a “wake-up call” to the emergence of a “more aggressive and more difficult to contain” virus.

He said that his government did look at pandemics other than flu, such as Mers and Sars.

“So I think that wasn’t a failing, I think the failing was not to ask more questions about asymptomatic transmission, highly infectious… what turned out to be the pandemic we had,” he added.

He questioned whether there had been “adequate follow-up to some of the work”.

The inquiry heard the witness statement from Sir Oliver Letwin, who was a Cabinet Office minister from 2010 to 2016 and in charge of resilience under Mr Cameron.

Sir Oliver Letwin
The inquiry heard the witness statement from Sir Oliver Letwin (PA)

Sir Oliver said that “in retrospect” it may “seem surprising” that his reviews did not cover the response to pandemic flu in the UK.

“I now believe, however, that it might have been helpful if I had delved into the pandemic influenza risks myself,” he said.

“This is not because I believe such a review would have been likely to lead to any significant improvements in our preparedness for a pandemic flu itself, but rather because it might have led me to question whether we were adequately prepared to deal with the risks of forms of respiratory disease other than pandemic influenza.”

Mr Cameron was being questioned by barrister Kate Blackwell KC rather than the inquiry’s lead counsel Hugo Keith, who has said he knows the former prime minister.

The first phase of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is examining whether the UK was sufficiently prepared for the pandemic.

The British Medical Association representing doctors has accused Mr Cameron and his ministers of allowing the NHS to get into a “parlous state”.

George Osborne
George Osborne will give evidence on Tuesday (PA)

Ahead of the hearing, council chairman Professor Philip Banfield wrote: “I have seen first-hand the damage wrought by years of austerity and a failure to prioritise the nation’s health.

“The UK was severely on the back foot when Covid took hold, and this proved disastrous – for the doctors I represent and the millions who suffered at the hands of the virus.”

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has said that austerity was a “political choice” that left the UK “hugely exposed to the pandemic”.

On Tuesday, Mr Cameron’s chancellor, George Osborne, will give evidence, as well as Sir Oliver.

Current Chancellor and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt is due on Wednesday, as is Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

More from The Courier

Craig Hinchliffe has left Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe
Connor Balfour.
Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street
Stewart Petrie is looking forward to getting his Montrose squad together. Image: SNS
Montrose to play two games in less than 24 hours as Stewart Petrie says…
Apache helicopters at Balado Airfield.
Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross
Independence rally in Dundee's City Square last year.
JIM CRUMLEY: Independence convention in Yes City of Dundee is reminder of SNP’s position…
The Craft Diner at Dunkeld and Birnam train station.
Popular Dunkeld takeaway forced to move due to A9 dualling
Courier News, Ross Gardiner Story, CR0011153 Updated file pictures of the Bertha Park area / development / school - gv / general view / exterior / locator . Picture shows Bertha Park High School. Bertha Park Development, Perth. Monday 1st July 2019 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perth school runs operator accuses council of double standards after spending £18k to replace…
Adam Montgomery has been a big hit with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest…
Our round-up of road closures in Dundee is updated each week.
Dundee roadworks: Full list of closures this week
Montrose Station.
Person dies after being hit by train between Montrose and Aberdeen