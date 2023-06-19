Bringing HS2 to Euston will need ‘compromise’ says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bringing HS2 to Euston will need ‘compromise’ says minister

By Press Association

Extending HS2 to Euston will involve ‘careful prioritisation of requirements’ and ‘compromise’, rail minister Huw Merriman has warned (Jacob King/PA)

Extending HS2 to Euston will involve “careful prioritisation of requirements” and “compromise”, the rail minister has warned.

Huw Merriman told MPs the Government is using the two-year suspension of work at the north London station to “develop a more affordable scheme” for the high-speed railway.

The Government announced in February that it was pausing HS2 work at Euston because costs had ballooned to £4.8 billion compared with an initial budget of £2.6 billion.

In a written statement to Parliament, Mr Merriman said: “The station is not affordable at this cost, nor, in any case, does the Government have the financial headroom to proceed with the construction over the next two years.

“We will, therefore, use the time to look again at the Euston station design to ensure it delivers for passengers, the local community and taxpayers.

“This will include considering how we might partner with the private sector to capture benefits for customers.

“It will require careful prioritisation of requirements and a willingness from stakeholders to compromise.”


Rail minister Huw Merriman said the Euston project will require ‘careful prioritisation of requirements’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Merriman added that he visited the Euston site in April and “saw for myself the challenges of constructing a complex station in a dense urban environment”.

The project involves integrating HS2 services with the existing mainline railway and London Underground.

HS2 trains are now not expected to run in to Euston until 2041 at the earliest after initially being scheduled for 2026.

Mr Merriman wrote that revised schedules will be confirmed once plans for Euston have been redeveloped.

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole HS2 project was set in 2015.

But the target cost excluding the eastern leg of Phase 2b from the West Midlands to the East Midlands has soared to between £53 billion and £61 billion (at 2019 prices).

