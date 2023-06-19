Liz Truss says cross-party report on Boris Johnson ‘overly harsh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Liz Truss says cross-party report on Boris Johnson ‘overly harsh’

By Press Association
Liz Truss attended a conference in Dublin (PA)
Liz Truss attended a conference in Dublin (PA)

Former prime minister Liz Truss has said a Commons report that found her predecessor Boris Johnson had misled MPs over partygate was “overly harsh”.

The Privileges Committee report concluded that Mr Johnson had misled MPs over partygate and was complicit in a campaign of intimidation against the cross-party panel investigating him.

It recommended that Mr Johnson should be suspended for 90 days as a result, but the former premier resigned as an MP before the report was published.

Ms Truss, who made the comments at a conference in Dublin on Monday, confirmed she would not be back in London in time for the House of Commons vote on the report.

Boris Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA)

The vote risks deepening the Conservative Party rift between Johnson loyalists and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration.

When asked about the Privileges Committee report, Ms Truss said its “judgment was pretty harsh”.

“[Boris Johnson] himself has said he’s made mistakes, and none of us are perfect,” she said.

“I’m not questioning the integrity of the report that parliamentarians have put forward. I think the judgment is pretty harsh, but I’m not questioning the integrity of those people.”

Ms Truss said Mr Johnson had motivated people with his vision of Britain and is “not popular among what you might call the sort of ‘elite intelligentsia’ in Britain”.

She said: “So yes, there are legitimate criticisms of Boris, but there are also a group of people who quite like the status quo the way it is, don’t want things to change, didn’t want Brexit, don’t want to see economic reforms.”

Ms Truss added: “I’m not questioning the integrity of MPs, but I think really the sentence is overly harsh.”

Defending her choice to back Boris Johnson as the Tory leader, she said she still believes he was “the people’s choice to lead our country” following the Brexit vote.

“Boris Johnson and others were absolutely instrumental in winning the Brexit referendum, there is absolutely no doubt about that,” she said.

“If Boris had not been a part of that referendum campaign, I don’t believe Brexit would have won.”

She also said that it is up to the UK Government to “take responsibility” for solving issues facing the country, such as the lack of housing supply.

“I think what has happened now that we’ve left the European Union is the European Union can no longer be blamed for everything, and the UK Government and UK quangos are going to have to take responsibility,” she said.

“I think that’s a good thing because they are directly accountable to the British people.

“I never believed the European Union is the cause of Britain’s problems, and I also don’t believe it’s the solution to Britain’s problems.

“I think our problems lie within our own nation, and leaving the European Union has meant there are no excuses frankly, it’s up to us to solve these problems now.”

