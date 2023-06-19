Truss brands claims she dresses like Thatcher ‘lazy thinking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Truss brands claims she dresses like Thatcher ‘lazy thinking’

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss has said comparisons between her dress sense and Margaret Thatcher’s represent ‘lazy thinking’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss has said comparisons between her dress sense and Margaret Thatcher’s represent ‘lazy thinking’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former prime minister Liz Truss has criticised some elements of the media as “froth”, and said that comparisons between her dress sense and Margaret Thatcher’s represent “lazy thinking”.

She also described the Daily Star’s livestream of a lettuce, to see if it would last longer than her tenure in No 10, as “puerile”.

Asked at a media conference in Dublin whether she seeks to dress like Baroness Thatcher, she said female politicians are often compared with one another because “there aren’t that many of us”.

“I just think, frankly, it’s lazy thinking on people’s part. It’s not something I have ever consciously sought to do at all,” she said.

Ms Truss said that although “robust debate” in the British media represents “a good thing overall”, she also expressed frustration with some elements.

She added that following politicians around “shouting things at them is not really journalism”.

She said that, when she attended international summits, she would get “a lot of sympathy” from politicians from other countries about the attitude of the British media.

“I think that the British media are known throughout the world for being particularly vociferous and I don’t think they are particularly deferential to politicians,” she said.

“It’s frustrating because I came into politics because I wanted to change the country, I want to push particular ideas, and it is frustrating when you get diverted onto a discussion of what hat you’re wearing, or whether you like photographs, all this other stuff, rather than one of the crucial issues that are affecting Britain, Europe, Ireland and the US.

“I do think sometimes politics is sort of treated as a branch of the entertainment industry. Who’s up, who’s down, who says what about who – it’s a bit playground when there are really serious issues going on.”

Opening the conference, Noel Curran, director-general of the European Broadcasting Union and a former director-general of RTE, said those involved in news cannot but be worried at the trends which indicate the industry is losing younger audiences.

He said the “downright brilliance” of journalism has never been so evident as it was during the Covid pandemic and during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and criticised the “day-to-day bullying” of newsrooms by governments across Europe in what he said is a rising phenomenon.

He added that, despite fears about the threat to the industry from artificial intelligence (AI), he believes it should be embraced with “a big, warm – but regulated – hug”.

More from The Courier

Craig Hinchliffe has left Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe
Connor Balfour.
Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street
Stewart Petrie is looking forward to getting his Montrose squad together. Image: SNS
Montrose to play two games in less than 24 hours as Stewart Petrie says…
Apache helicopters at Balado Airfield.
Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross
Independence rally in Dundee's City Square last year.
JIM CRUMLEY: Independence convention in Yes City of Dundee is reminder of SNP’s position…
The Craft Diner at Dunkeld and Birnam train station.
Popular Dunkeld takeaway forced to move due to A9 dualling
Courier News, Ross Gardiner Story, CR0011153 Updated file pictures of the Bertha Park area / development / school - gv / general view / exterior / locator . Picture shows Bertha Park High School. Bertha Park Development, Perth. Monday 1st July 2019 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perth school runs operator accuses council of double standards after spending £18k to replace…
Adam Montgomery has been a big hit with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest…
Our round-up of road closures in Dundee is updated each week.
Dundee roadworks: Full list of closures this week
Montrose Station.
Person dies after being hit by train between Montrose and Aberdeen