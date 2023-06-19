Windrush campaigner fears Home Office could wind up compensation scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Windrush campaigner fears Home Office could wind up compensation scheme

By Press Association
The National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station (PA)
The National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station (PA)

A leading campaigner on the Windrush scandal said he fears the Home Office could be working towards closing the compensation scheme meaning thousands will miss out and are retraumatised.

His concerns come in the 75th anniversary week, as it was reported that the Home Office unit set up with responsibility for reforming the department in the wake of the scandal – which saw many lose homes, jobs and face the threat of deportation – is to be disbanded.

Patrick Vernon, convenor of the Windrush 75 network, said he fears this is a pattern of behaviour from the Government and a narrative that is “gaslighting” those whose lives have been devastated by what he said is “not the Windrush scandal, it’s a Home Office scandal”.

Patrick Vernon (second right) with other Windrush campaigners (Victoria Jones/PA)
Patrick Vernon (second right) with other Windrush campaigners (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Guardian reported that staff working in the transformation directorate of the Home Office were told in an online meeting that the unit would be closing at the end of this month.

The department said it does not routinely comment on leaks and speculation but said there “have been and will continue to be team changes as the Windrush response is delivered”.

A spokesperson for the department said:  “The Government is honouring its Windrush commitments and providing support to those affected every day.

“Over £72 million compensation has been paid or offered already and the scheme will stay open as long as needed. We will continue to keep our partners up to date.”

Mr Vernon repeated calls to make the scheme independent of the Home Office, saying it is not appropriate to have the “perpetrators” of the scandal running the compensation scheme.

He said he is concerned the Government will end the scheme after reaching a certain limit, but he accused them of not having provided enough support for people to navigate the process.

He told the PA news agency: “What they’ve not done is made the effort, they’ve not provided proper legal aid support or systems helping people to complete the forms. A lot of people haven’t come forward yet. Therefore they (the Home Office) are creating this narrative which is gaslighting further the Windrush generation.”

He said the complication of the process has put people off, and that some of the most high-profile cases remain outstanding.

He added: “Of course some people have received compensation, some people have received decent compensation.

“But the point I’m trying to make is that people don’t trust the Home Office. The Home Office is not the right department, they are the perpetrators, it should be independent.”

He said he wants to be proved wrong, but currently fears the compensation scheme could be closed entirely within a year “which means thousands of people will miss out completely and they will be further retraumatised by the lack of intent and commitment from the Government to resolve this.”

The 75th anniversary milestone is being marked with events across Britain, including the Windrush flag being raised in locations including the Houses of Parliament and the Home Office, and a national commemoration service at Southwark Cathedral on Thursday.

The scandal, which erupted in 2018, saw many British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, denied access to healthcare and benefits and threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in the UK.

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England on June 22 1948 at Tilbury Docks in Essex, bringing people from the Caribbean who answered Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages.

