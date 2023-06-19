School leaders’ union opens national strike ballot for first time in its history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

School leaders’ union opens national strike ballot for first time in its history

By Press Association
People listen to Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary National Education Union speaking at a rally in Westminster, London (PA)
People listen to Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary National Education Union speaking at a rally in Westminster, London (PA)

A headteachers’ union has opened a ballot for strike action in England for the first time in its history.

A ballot for members of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) to vote on industrial action over the issues of pay and conditions, school funding and teacher shortages was launched on Monday.

If members vote for strike action, the ASCL will be able to carry out walkouts up until the end of January 2024.

It comes as teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England are set to stage fresh strikes on July 5 and 7 in a dispute over pay.

All state schools in England could be affected by walkouts in the autumn term if co-ordinated strike action by the four education unions goes ahead.

The NEU, which has staged a series of strikes already this year, is currently balloting its teacher members in England to take further action in the autumn.

The NAHT and the NASUWT – which both failed to meet the mandatory 50% turnout threshold required for strikes in England in their last ballots – are also re-balloting their members in England.

The ASCL’s formal ballot for national strikes will close on July 31.

After intensive talks with the education unions, the Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% rise for staff next year.

But all four education unions rejected the offer.

The decision on teachers’ pay in England for next year has been passed to the independent School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB).

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “This is not a situation we ever envisaged being in, and the action being taken today is done with a heavy heart.

“But the Government’s failure to address the growing crisis in education and their refusal to reopen formal negotiations and agree a meaningful settlement has left us with no other option.

“We will not stand idly by while inadequate funding, teacher shortages and other challenges continue to disrupt learning and impact negatively on school leaders, staff and pupils.

“That is why we are asking all eligible members to make their voices heard and #VoteForEducation.”

The four education unions have urged members to hold joint meetings on industrial action in schools this week to maximise ballot turnout.

On Tuesday, the ASCL, NAHT, NEU, the National Governance Association (NGA) and Unison will also stage a mass lobby of parliament, which will raise concerns about pay, funding, staff shortages and Ofsted.

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. St Andrews The Scores property on sale Picture shows; St Andrews The Scores . St Andrews . Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have 'serious momentum' ahead of…
Kinettles Hotel wanted to open a Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed
Gibson's savage attack happened behind the Mecca Bingo and St Paul's Church buildings. Image: Google.
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is…
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Jane Hill: Son's tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100
General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
Plans for housing development on 'problem site' next to Dundee shops
Humza Yousaf does not back a full public inquiry into Professor Eljamel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Eljamel scandal: Humza Yousaf explains public inquiry stance on disgraced Dundee doctor
A car sitting sideways on a Dundee roundabout after drifting
'Dangerous and silly' Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Three chaotic years without an early general election is sign of complete…