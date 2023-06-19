TSB becomes latest bank to press pause on some mortgage lending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

TSB becomes latest bank to press pause on some mortgage lending

By Press Association
TSB said it was removing some mortgages from sale as of 4pm on Monday (PA)
TSB said it was removing some mortgages from sale as of 4pm on Monday (PA)

TSB has become the latest lender to press pause on sales of some of its mortgages.

The bank said it was removing some mortgages from sale as of 4pm on Monday.

The changes apply to products sold both direct and via brokers and TSB is expecting to reintroduce residential deals on Wednesday.

For residential mortgages, TSB said it is temporarily removing two, three and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage products with a £995 fee. It will retain a full range of products without a fee.

In the buy-to-let market, TSB is pausing sales of two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage products with a £1,995 fee and a £0 fee.  It will give further information on buy-to-let products in due course.

Several lenders have temporarily removed mortgage products before putting them back on sale in recent weeks, as mortgage rates have increased, amid expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Nationwide Building Society, HSBC UK and NatWest are among many lenders to have increased some of their mortgage rates recently.

TSB’s move came as the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market topped 6% on Monday, according to data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

The bank informed brokers of its intentions.

Speaking on website Newspage, Anil Mistry, director and mortgage broker at RNR Mortgage Solutions, told the website: “This announcement by TSB comes as no surprise, and reflects the prevailing circumstances.”

A statement from TSB said: “TSB’s mortgage rates and product range are based on a number of factors including the cost to TSB of borrowing and the current situation within the mortgage market.”

