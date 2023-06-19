Labour will focus on economic diplomacy with EU a priority, Lammy says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will focus on economic diplomacy with EU a priority, Lammy says

By Press Association
David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Labour government will strengthen diplomatic links with countries critical to Britain’s economic growth – particularly the European Union, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will say.

Improving relations with the EU is a top priority for Labour, he will say, while accusing the Tories of “living in a fantasy” for failing to recognise its importance.

The Labour frontbencher will tell hundreds of business leaders on Tuesday that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office under a government led by Sir Keir Starmer will focus on a “new economic diplomacy” to help drive prosperity at home.

The department will review where UK diplomats are posted “to deepen our diplomatic ties with countries essential to the supply chains and economies of the industries of the future”, and potentially send more to fast-growing economies such as India.

In a keynote speech to the Trade Unlocked conference in Birmingham, Mr Lammy is expected to say: “The next Labour government will set our world-class network of diplomats a priority task: launching a new economic diplomacy, for the modern era.

“Helping to create the conditions for growth. Navigating this new geopolitical and geoeconomic context. Driving forward the energy transition. Building partnerships and local capacity. Seizing the opportunity for Britain to have the highest sustained growth in the G7.”

The Tottenham MP will say that improving Britain’s economic and security relationship with the EU will be key for the next Labour government, which will not, however, rejoin the bloc, single market or customs union.

“Reconnecting Britain must start by reconnecting with our European neighbours,” he will tell the conference organised by Best for Britain, an anti-Brexit turned internationalist campaign group.

“Because the EU are our biggest trading partners. And our allies as we face war on our continent.

“If you do not think Britain’s relationship with Europe is of fundamental importance to our future, you are living in a fantasy.”

Mr Lammy will criticise Rishi Sunak’s Government for doing “zero” in response to other nations’ industrial strategies – including the US Inflation Reduction Act subsidy regime, while highlighting Labour’s green prosperity plan.

Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson said: “Only the Conservative government can be trusted to protect Brexit and deliver on the issues that matter to real people: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting waiting lists and stopping the boats.”

