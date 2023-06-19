International news organisations condemn Tory conference ‘tax’ on journalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

International news organisations condemn Tory conference ‘tax’ on journalism

By Press Association
People walk past the International Convention Centre in Birmingham ahead of the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
People walk past the International Convention Centre in Birmingham ahead of the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s Tories face global anger for charging journalists £137 to report on the governing party’s annual conference.

Other British political parties offer free accreditation for journalists but last year a fee was introduced by the Conservatives.

An open letter signed by nearly 300 news organisations from around the world accuses the Tories of setting a “dangerous precedent” internationally by attempting to “tax journalists for doing their job”.

The Tories have defended the charge, arguing it is necessary to address the “tens of thousands of pounds” cost of security checks for people accrediting but not turning up.

The measure has been met with resistance from industry bodies including the News Media Coalition, Society of Editors, Foreign Press Association (FPA), News Media Association, Reporters Without Borders, World Editors Forum and the European Association of News Agencies.

The cost of accreditation for the conference, being held in Manchester in October, will rise to £880 for journalists who apply after the end of July.

The open letter, organised by the FPA, which represents international correspondents in the UK, said: “We believe that a fundamental tenet of a free and democratic society is allowing journalists – from all over the world – to freely report on matters of public interest.

“We have not found any comparable charges in any other country in the world, let alone in any other democracy.”

Conservative Party Conference
The Conservative Party has argued the accreditation fee is necessary to cover security checks (Danny Lawson/PA)

The letter, signed by organisations from countries ranging from France, Germany and the US to China and Russia, continued: “This decision sets a dangerous precedent for countries all over the world who will use this decision to justify financial and other barriers to media scrutiny of the political process.”

Andrew Moger, CEO of the News Media Coalition, said: “Through their independent reporting these newsrooms and foreign journalists contribute to the world view of the conditions of press freedom, democracy and freedom of expression in the UK.

“The world’s eyes are even more on British politics, matters of governmental transparency and open debate.”

He said that asking journalists “to contribute to the funds of a political party” through an administration fee is at odds with ministers’ claims to back “a thriving press sector and press freedom”.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “A modest charge was introduced last year to discourage over-accreditation by some media outlets.

“At one recent conference, several thousand people who applied for free media accreditation failed to collect their passes, generating large amounts of paper and plastic waste.

“In previous years, police security checks for non-attendees have cost the party tens of thousands of pounds. We do not believe members and other attendees should effectively subsidise this.

“There are a range of exemptions on offer owing to the challenging financial situation many local outlets face”

More from The Courier

Chris Kane and Stevie May.
Signs are good for Chris Kane, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May
Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Traffic concerns over idea for 68 holiday units in Auchterarder
Taymouth Castle's East Gate entrance. Image: Google.
Social club concern over new plans for Taymouth Castle
British Car Auctions site, Kinross.
Public's first look at garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station plan for Kinross
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing development near Luncarty Picture shows; Luncarty, Perthshire . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
More than 100 homes could be built near Luncarty as new plans lodged
James McPake
James McPake urges Dunfermline fans to 'enjoy these nights' as bumper crowd expected for…
Gregor and Connor Graham.
Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregor Graham face battle to make match play stage of…
People walk past the International Convention Centre in Birmingham ahead of the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge
Sean McGovern absconded from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Castle Huntly prisoner 'missing' for over a week traced by police
Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business